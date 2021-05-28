Sports Illustrated home
Saquon Barkley Among the Favorites for Comeback Player of the Year

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley has promised to author "a helluva" story" in his return from a torn ACL. Will that story include the NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors?
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is far from finished adding awards and accolades to his collection of achievements.

And this year, Barkley has another opportunity to add to his awards, albeit an award he probably never envisioned himself being eligible to win: NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Barkley, rehabbing from a torn ACL, is listed as a 6/1 favorite by BetOnline.ag to win the Comeback Player of the Year honors. Listed just ahead of him is Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who is rehabbing from a broken ankle suffered against the Giants last season and is listed with 5/2 odds of winning the award.

The Comeback Player of the Year award usually goes to a player who has overcome adversity related to an injury. Still, there are other candidates listed by BetOnline that didn't deal with adversity brought about by injury.

These include embattled former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (8/1), who is seeking a fresh start with the Colts following a nightmarish season with the Eagles; Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (14/1), a medical doctor who spent last season serving patients on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic; quarterback Sam Darnold (12/1), traded by the Jets to Carolina; and tight end Tim Tebow (20/1), who is attempting a comeback with Jacksonville after last appearing on an NFL roster (Jets) in 2012.

