Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence Named to Pro Bowl

The New York Giants will have at least two representatives in this year's Pro Bowl game.

Running back Saquon Barkley and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II were named to the 2023 NFC Pro Bowl roster as part of a week-long celebration that will be held in Las Vegas, cumulating in a flag football game on February 5 at Allegiant Stadium.

This is the second Pro Bowl nod for Barkley, who first was voted in during his rookie season in 2018. Earlier on Wednesday, Barkley was asked what it would mean to him to be voted to the Pro Bowl.

"I can't sit here and be like, 'Oh, it wouldn't mean anything,' because that's part of the fans. The fans vote and give you an opportunity to get in there and also coaches and players vote. So, it just shows the respect of your peers and the respect of the fans out there," he said.

"So, I'll just be more thankful, show more gratitude to those people because the only way you get in is because of that. Obviously, it's determined with the play that you do on the football field, but I'll just be more thankful and show gratitude to the people that voted me in."

Barkley, voted a starter, is currently fourth in rushing yardage with 1,170 yards (on 269 carries). His rushing yardage is the second-best mark of his career, topped by only his rookie campaign when he had 1,307 rushing yards. His 1,464 yards from scrimmage is also the second-highest total of his career, again behind the 2,028 he recorded as a rookie.

This is the first Pro Bowl for Lawrence, the 17th overall pick in the 2019 draft. He is the first Giants defensive lineman to receive the honor since defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was selected to his second Pro Bowl in 2012. Lawrence is also the first interior lineman to be voted to a Pro Bowl since nose tackle Erik Howard in 1990.

Lawrence, in his fourth season, is having his best campaign yet. He has 57 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 24 quarterback hits--all career highs. Lawrence has also been the very model of durability, having never missed a game in his four-year career.

Barkley and Lawrence are the Giants’ first Pro Bowlers since tight end Evan Engram, and cornerback James Bradberry were selected in 2020.

