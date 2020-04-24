GiantsCountry
Saquon Barkley Joins FedEx To Help COVID-19 Relief Efforts In New York and New Jersey

Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson Thompson

Saquon Barkley took his heroics off the football field this week amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Giants' 23-year-old star running back teamed up with the FedEx Company to help deliver critical medical supplies to health care workers on the front lines of the crisis in the New York and New Jersey Metropolitan Area.

"[FedEx] responded by working around the clock to deliver critical medical supplies to the healthcare community, delivering over four million masks, over one million pieces of protective equipment, it's especially needed during this time," Barkley told Bob Papa and Charlie Weiss on SiriusXM NFL Radio's Opening Drive on Thursday.

"To keep up to date with the FedEx relief efforts, visit Fedex.com/coronavirus."

Barkley's home state of New York and the neighboring state of New Jersey, where the Giants organization is based, have been the two states in the U.S. hit hardest by the pandemic.

New York has over 263,000 confirmed cases, with 15,740 deaths. Meanwhile, New Jersey has 99,989 confirmed cases, with 5,368 deaths.

Barkley's history with FedEx and the FedEx Cares charity dates back to when he was named the 2018 FedEx Ground Player of The Year, beating out finalists Ezekiel Elliot and Todd Gurley.

That charity saw the donations of $40,000 to the USO, a military support organization dedicated to connecting service members and their families to family, home, and country throughout their service to the nation.

The relationship with FedEx that was born from Barkley's record-setting rookie year to help military personnel has manifested into an even more significant difference for health care workers in 2020. It's a relationship that has made Barkley a much-needed hero for a metropolitan area currently enduring a historic crisis. 

