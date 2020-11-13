"Scrappy" Austin Mack Earning Reputation as a Giant Enforcer

Many receivers would prefer to be known for their explosive, highlight-reel worthy playmaking ability.

Austin Mack? The Giants' undrafted rookie out of Ohio State hasn’t to be able to contribute to his team’s passing game in terms of receptions all that much yet, but he has embraced another, equally important role, according to Giants receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, and that is of an enforcer.

“Austin has been doing what he’s been doing since Day 1,” Tolbert said earlier this week.

“He’s a hard worker, he’s a smart guy, he’s really tough, he’s the enforcer in the run game and I was glad to be able to see him make some plays in the passing game.”

The enforcer role, which came in part from Mack’s work on special teams, means that he isn’t afraid to mix it up with defenders that he might be called upon to block either for the running game or for a fellow receiver trying to reach the end zone.

“He’s definitely a scrappy dude,” said head coach Joe Judge. “One thing about Austin—and I’ve told him this directly—‘Look man, you’re the kind of guy that hangs around a lot. You make plays and you do things. You block for us, you make tough catches. You’re going to help us in the kicking game at different times.’”

It’s a role Mack enjoys.

“It’s extremely important,” he said. “That’s the role I was given when I had the opportunity to be able to be a part of this team. I’m going to do it to the best of my ability.

“Something that Coach Meyer told me back at Ohio State was you can’t play receiver until you play special teams, until you block for your running backs. That’s the same mindset I think I live by and trying to have that identity,” Mack said.

Coming out of college, Mack, who always seemed to be overshadowed by other receivers, wasn’t projected to be a premium draft pick, not in a deep wide receiver class and not with four-year career totals of 79 receptions for 1,050 yards and six touchdowns.

Still, the Giants saw enough in the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Mack’s film, which showed a good route runner with reliable hands, and good enough speed that had possession receiver written all over him to sign him to a rookie free-agent contract.

With so few opportunities to impress, Mack has made sure to seize each one that does come his way.

He’s caught five out of seen pass targets for 73 yards in four NFL games and very nearly came up with his first NFL touchdown last week.

“It’s been a grind. I’ve been really focused and knowing that it wasn’t going to be easy,” Mack said of his journey. “At the end of the day, just come in, work hard, put my head down and just wait for an opportunity. Whenever there was an opportunity to just try and maximize and keep competing each and every day.”

That mindset is why Mack now has a place on the 53-man roster.

“For a young player, this guy is a smart player, he’s an instinctive player,” Judge said. “He’s very aware of what’s going on around him. He understands what his strengths are, he understands what he needs to improve on as a rookie.

“This guy has earned everything he’s gotten so far. He keeps coming to work every day and giving us reasons to put him on the field.”