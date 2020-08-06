GiantsCountry
See It: Daniel Jones Looks Bigger After Intense Off-season Workout

Patricia Traina

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones told reporters that his off-season strength program resulted in him adding as much as nine pounds of muscle to his 6'5" frame.

Jones estimated he's up to about 229 pounds after playing most of last year at around 220 pounds.

As Jones explained in the video above, the added bulk should help his durability in and out of the pocket and turn him into a challenge when he turns into a runner.

It should also help him with his deep ball accuracy. According to Pro Football Focus, last year, Jones completed 16 out of 54 deep pass attempts for 498 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions.

He had a deep pass adjusted completion rate (which took into consideration three dropped balls) of 35.2%, not a very encouraging percentage considering the Giants offense is thought to be headed toward more vertical concepts under new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

"I think my focus is on this camp and trying to make sure I am as prepared as possible mentally," Jones said during a video conference call. "Obviously, I want to improve on a lot of things from last year personally and as a team. In order to get there and to get there the right way, I think we want to focus on what we're doing day to day in this camp."

In the gallery below, you can see some before and after pictures of Jones. The "before" shots are from the 2019 rookie minicamp. The "after shots" (provided courtesy of Giants.com) are from this week.

Daniel Jones: 2019 Rookie Minicamp
Daniel Jones: 2020 Giants Training Camp
Daniel Jones: 2019 Rookie Minicamp
Daniel Jones: 2020 Giants Training Camp
Daniel Jones: 2019 Rookie Minicamp
Daniel Jones: 2019 Rookie Minicamp
Daniel Jones: 2020 Giants Training Camp
Daniel Jones: 2019 Rookie Minicamp
Daniel Jones: 2020 Giants Training Camp
Daniel Jones: 2019 Rookie Minicamp
