Retired New York Giants QB Eli Manning Makes a Hilarious New Commercial for Frank's RedHot | SEE IT

If nothing else pans out for retired Giants quarterback Eli Manning, he could always fall back on a part-time acting career.

Retired Giants quarterback Eli Manning said in a recent interview with ESPN to promote a partnership with Stella Artois and its Stadium Bites Super Bowl culinary experience program that he was "still figuring that out" regarding what his next move might be professionally.

But if nothing else pans out for the 40-year old Giants great, he might have a career in acting.

Manning, who has appeared in hilariously written and acted commercials for DirectTV, SportsCenter, and the NFL, and who crushed his hosting appearance on Saturday Night Live in 2012, has been promoting several products since retiring from the Giants last year, among them Frank's RedHot sauces.

Since retiring, Manning has joined Twitter. His feed has consisted of a blend of tongue-in-cheek humor mixed in with promotions of his post-retirement sponsorships and pictures and/or videos with his children..

"I guess when I was playing [football], and I still have that side where it's not trying to let everybody know exactly what I'm doing and what's going on, and I still -- I don't tweet a whole lot about my everyday experiences," Manning told ESPN's Michael Rothstein about his decision to join Twitter.

"But to see a lighter side, to see just some of the goofy things that are going on and a few things about kids' sports and activities and sloppy Joes. I try not to get too serious. I don't want to say anything negative about anything. Just kind of a neat way to have a little voice and see if you can get some people to smile a little bit."

Manning said he's planning to join his brother Peyton for some episodes of "Peyton's Places," and he's hoping to find a flexible type role with the Giants that would also allow him to remain involved with his children's activities.

"This year, it was new, didn't know how much I wanted to be around [the team]," Manning said. "I think we both needed a break from each other, but hopefully I can do some more things related to the Giants."

