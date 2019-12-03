Steve Tisch Say He and John Mara Need to be "Very Honest" About Giants' Future

If it’s any consolation to the Giants fans, team co-owner Steven Tisch shares in your frustration over how the season has unfolded.

Tisch, who spoke with WNBC-TV sports anchor Bruce Beck at the March of Dimes luncheon in New York City, said it’s been a very frustrating season for the Giants organization. He also asked for patience while he and co-owner John Mara figure things out.

Tisch did not exactly offer a vote of confidence to embattled head coach Pat Shurmur or general manager Dave Gettleman when asked by Beck if he believed in both men.

“Those decisions and conversations are not going to be made this morning,” Tisch told Beck. “It’s really at the end of the season that (co-owner) John (Mara) and I are going to sit down and talk about these issues.”

The 70-year-old Tisch also said that when he and Mara sit down to discuss the state of the franchise, they will need to be “very honest” with each other over what has transpired in the nearly two-year regime of Gettleman and Shurmur.

Over that period, the club has won seven games and has seemingly regressed in nearly every way possible under the weight of a massive roster overhaul that, combined with coaching that hasn’t quite optimized the available talent, has turned the once-proud franchise into a shell of its former self.

“It’s been a very frustrating season,” Tisch told Beck. “At the end of the season, John Mara and I are going to get together and discuss the future. As partners, we have to be very honest with each other about where we see this team going into the 2020 season.”

Giants fans have not been happy—rightfully so—with the direction the team has taken since Jerry Reese and Ben McAdoo were fired nearly two years ago.

Gettleman, at his introductory press conference, vowed to come to work to “kick ass” every day while Shurmur, when he was introduced as the Giants head coach, said that he had grown from his first head coaching experience in Cleveland where he posted a 9-23 record in two seasons (2011-12).

On Sunday, the Giants fans sent a loud and visible message to management about their disapproval of the team’s direction.

Many of the 70,000-plus season ticket holders stayed home rather than endure the winter-like conditions for three-plus hours, their tickets being snapped up by a handful of Packers fans.

Tisch is aware of the increasing frustration levels of the fan base, but that didn’t stop him from asking for patience.

“I’m being patient, which you know at times is challenging,” Tisch told Beck. “Please be understanding and patient. I want Giants fans to feel that their voice is being heard.”