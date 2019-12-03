Giants
Steve Tisch Say He and John Mara Need to be "Very Honest" About Giants' Future

Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
Patricia Traina

 If it’s any consolation to the Giants fans, team co-owner Steven Tisch shares in your frustration over how the season has unfolded.

Tisch, who spoke with WNBC-TV sports anchor Bruce Beck at the March of Dimes luncheon in New York City, said it’s been a very frustrating season for the Giants organization. He also asked for patience while he and co-owner John Mara figure things out.

Tisch did not exactly offer a vote of confidence to embattled head coach Pat Shurmur or general manager Dave Gettleman when asked by Beck if he believed in both men.

“Those decisions and conversations are not going to be made this morning,” Tisch told Beck. “It’s really at the end of the season that (co-owner) John (Mara) and I are going to sit down and talk about these issues.”

The 70-year-old Tisch also said that when he and Mara sit down to discuss the state of the franchise, they will need to be “very honest” with each other over what has transpired in the nearly two-year regime of Gettleman and Shurmur.

Over that period, the club has won seven games and has seemingly regressed in nearly every way possible under the weight of a massive roster overhaul that, combined with coaching that hasn’t quite optimized the available talent, has turned the once-proud franchise into a shell of its former self.

“It’s been a very frustrating season,” Tisch told Beck. “At the end of the season, John Mara and I are going to get together and discuss the future. As partners, we have to be very honest with each other about where we see this team going into the 2020 season.”

Giants fans have not been happy—rightfully so—with the direction the team has taken since Jerry Reese and Ben McAdoo were fired nearly two years ago.

Gettleman, at his introductory press conference, vowed to come to work to “kick ass” every day while Shurmur, when he was introduced as the Giants head coach, said that he had grown from his first head coaching experience in Cleveland where he posted a 9-23 record in two seasons (2011-12).

On Sunday, the Giants fans sent a loud and visible message to management about their disapproval of the team’s direction.

Many of the 70,000-plus season ticket holders stayed home rather than endure the winter-like conditions for three-plus hours, their tickets being snapped up by a handful of Packers fans.

Tisch is aware of the increasing frustration levels of the fan base, but that didn’t stop him from asking for patience.

“I’m being patient, which you know at times is challenging,” Tisch told Beck. “Please be understanding and patient. I want Giants fans to feel that their voice is being heard.”

Ragazzo: A Plan to Fix the Giants in 2020

Pat Ragazzo
Here's a look at Pat Ragazzo's multi-step plan to get the Giants back on the winning track in 2020.

Giants Paid the Price for Roster Overhaul, but Are Better Days Ahead?

Patricia Traina
General manager Dave Gettleman placed a high priority on building a better culture int he Giants locker room. But did he go too far in terms of sacrificing talent for that desired culture and can the Giants recover in 2020?

Why the Giants Need a Coaching Change

Rob Lep
Pat Shurmur is a good man, but unfortunately, he hasn't been able to optimize the talent on two Giants rosters, which continues to raise questions as to whether he's the best man for the job. So here are our reasons for making a change.

Takeaways from the Giants 31-13 Loss to Green Bay

Patricia Traina
Just when you think the Giants have hit rock bottom, they find a way to go even deeper.

Giants Week 13 Report Card: Rinse and Repeat

Patricia Traina
The Giants lost their eighth straight game, and what’s more alarming than the losing streak itself is how this team seems to keep coming up with different ways of losing games.

Giants Injury Update: Daniel Jones Should Be Good to Go Despite Ankle Injury

Patricia Traina
Jones tweaked his ankle in the loss to the Packers last week, but he's not expected to miss any time, according to head coach Pat Shurmur.

Exploring Why Giants Have Struggled to Transfer Progress Made in Practice to Games

Patricia Traina
Daniel Jones is just as perplexed as to why the Giants haven't been able to transfer their solid practices to the playing field, but in trying to answer why, Jones might have very well offered the most plausible reason behind the Giants' struggles.

Giants Drop Eighth Straight in 31-13 Loss to the Packers

Patricia Traina
The weather was frightful, but the Giants continued struggles on defense were even scarier as they let a close game against the Green Bay Packers slip away from them in the fourth quarter.

2019 Game 12: Player by Player Review Plus a Look at the Strategy and the Play Calling

Patricia Traina
Breaking down the Giants performances in the 31-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers

Unanswered Questions and Eight Other Thoughts Ahead of the Giants Week 13 Game vs. Green Bay

Patricia Traina
There are a lot of unanswered questions about this Giants team, including what they're doing, what they aren't doing, and what direction they're headed.