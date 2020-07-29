GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

The Giants Go to Work (See It)

Patricia Traina

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and newly signed draft picks Andrew Thomas, and Xavier McKinney are among the players who reported for the start of Giants training camp last Thursday.

After undergoing their two mandatory COVID-19 tests, both of which were spaced 72 hours apart, the good news is that these young stars are cleared and ready for takeoff.

The Giants' in-house media crew was there to capture the three players coming in to work this week, the short video clips showing the players walking with a purpose in their step, with Jones heading into the Giants' main locker room at MetLife Stadium, where the team will be largely based this summer. 

The team opted to move their camp to the stadium (with the blessing of the New York Jets, who own half the building) because of the spacious accommodations that will allow the players and coaches to maintain social distancing per the league's mandated COVID-19 protocol. 

The players will be bused to the practice fields at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, the team's headquarters located across the parking lot from the stadium. They will be required to wear masks while on club property.

The rest of the Giants veterans reported for training camp on Tuesday, at which point they underwent their initial COVID-19 test.

They will be tested again later this week. As was the case with the rookies, quarterbacks, and select players who reported last Thursday, anyone who produces two negative tests will be allowed inside the Giants' "sterile" environment that is MetLife Stadium.

Get the latest Giants news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of Giants Country page. Or sign up to receive our free daily newsletter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

PFF Reveals Its Lowest Ranked Giants Position Unit

Of all the units ranked thus far, Pro Football Focus saved one of its worst for the Giants defensive secondary, and it's hard to argue with some of the logic. But here's why there is reason for optimism.

Jackson Thompson

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Explaining the NFL Opt-out Options and the Salary Cap Impact

Here's an overview of how the NFL's 2020 COVID-19 opt-out option will work and its potential effect on the salary cap.

Patricia Traina

Key Opponent Matchup: Giants Pass Rush vs. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

The Giants were not able to sack Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in 2019. Do they have the talent to change that in 2020?

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | July 29, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin opting out of the 2020 season.

Jackson Thompson

Giants' 2020 Roster Report Card: Grading the Inside Linebackers

The Giants added a lot of new faces at inside linebacker. But is there quality among that quantity?

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Giants' First Player Lands on COVID-19 Reserve List, Waiver Acquisition and More

Your daily rundown of the Giants transactions.

Patricia Traina

A Very Early Giants 53-man Roster Projection

There are still some holes on the Giants training camp roster and a lot of questions, but here's a very, very early attempt at who might make the roster and who might have a chance at one of the spots o the 16-man expanded practice squad.

Patricia Traina

Top Questions Ahead of Giants Training Camp

New York Giants training camp 2020 is on. So let's run down the top 10 most pressing questions ahead of the scheduled July 28 reporting date for the rest of the team.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | July 28, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker landing on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Sign Remaining Draft Class Members: A Look at Their Contracts

The Giants Class of 2020 is signed, sealed and ready to get to work.

Jackson Thompson