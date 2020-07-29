The Giants Go to Work (See It)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and newly signed draft picks Andrew Thomas, and Xavier McKinney are among the players who reported for the start of Giants training camp last Thursday.

After undergoing their two mandatory COVID-19 tests, both of which were spaced 72 hours apart, the good news is that these young stars are cleared and ready for takeoff.

The Giants' in-house media crew was there to capture the three players coming in to work this week, the short video clips showing the players walking with a purpose in their step, with Jones heading into the Giants' main locker room at MetLife Stadium, where the team will be largely based this summer.

The team opted to move their camp to the stadium (with the blessing of the New York Jets, who own half the building) because of the spacious accommodations that will allow the players and coaches to maintain social distancing per the league's mandated COVID-19 protocol.

The players will be bused to the practice fields at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, the team's headquarters located across the parking lot from the stadium. They will be required to wear masks while on club property.

The rest of the Giants veterans reported for training camp on Tuesday, at which point they underwent their initial COVID-19 test.

They will be tested again later this week. As was the case with the rookies, quarterbacks, and select players who reported last Thursday, anyone who produces two negative tests will be allowed inside the Giants' "sterile" environment that is MetLife Stadium.

