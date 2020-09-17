SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

The Giants Next Test: Road Travel During a Global Pandemic

Jackson Thompson

The Giants have thus far managed to keep the COVID-19 virus out of their building. But now they face a road trip to Chicago for their Week-2 matchup against the Bears, a trip that will potentially expose them to the virus and conditions beyond their control.

The Giants have followed the health and safety protocols put in place by the NFL and their own in-house medical team, so there's no reason to think that hitting the road will be any different. Still, they're about to enter uncharted waters that include a list of new restrictions team travel restrictions that will change team travel.

The league's travel protocols include limiting ground transportation to 50% capacity, leaving at least one open seat between passengers on the plane, and heavy restrictions on players making contact with anyone outside of their traveling party while in a visiting city.

The players and staff will also have wear masks on the team charter, the busses, and meeting rooms, and each player will have his own hotel room.

According to Judge, a big key will be proper hydration, which could be a challenge given the necessity of a mask.

"Anytime you have a mask on it obviously slows down your hydration but when you're on a plane you naturally dehydrate from the air pressure and the way it affects your cells and the moisture in your cells," Judge said.

"So we got to make sure we do a really good job traveling with hydrating on the plane even though we have masks on so we got to be conscious of that."

Outside of the hydration issue, Judge expressed confidence in the logistics and is more concerned about sticking to the schedule that comes with the trip.

"I don't have a lot of concerns about the actual logistics of our team traveling," he said. "It's more about just fitting our schedule to make sure with the testing, boarding the busses, getting on the plane, those are the small things that factor in."

Judge's optimism lies in a mini dress rehearsal of sorts the team held last week before their Monday night game against Pittsburgh. Although the Giants were the home team, they were required to stay in a hotel the night before per league protocols.

"We’re in the hotel all night together doing meetings and hanging out. Then the next day, we’re there together doing walkthroughs. Really the home game last week kind of prepped us a little bit for the away week because of the new rules." 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Need Better Showing From Offensive Line

Despite the struggles by the offensive line to create space for Saquon Barkley, head coach Joe Judge will have the team focus on cleaning up the mistakes and issues that made Barkley's night more difficult than anticipated.

Gene Clemons

by

ptraina

New York Giants Celebrate One Year of the Daniel Jones Era

One year ago today, the Giants made a franchise-altering decision to flip the page and start the Daniel Jones era. Given what the young quarterback has delivered, they haven't looked back.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Notebook | History Lessons, Leonard Williams Gets the Monkey Off His Back and More

Noteable leftovers from Wednesday's Giants media sessions.

Jackson Thompson

FILM REVIEW | Saquon Barkley's Week 1 Run Game Struggles

The offensive line was a part of running back Saquon Barkley's struggles, but the coaching staff didn't exactly help the situation either.

Patricia Traina

LockedOn Giants: Crossover Show

Get the lowdown on the Giants Week 2 opponent, the Chicago Bears.

Patricia Traina

LockedOn Giants: Chicago Bears - First Look

Former Bears offensive lineman Cameron Lee joins the podcast to help introduce the Giants Week 2 opponent.

Patricia Traina

These Dynamic Duos Can Help The Giants Soar in 2020

These two dynamic duos are already wreaking havoc for the Giants against opponents. And their prospects only look more encouraging.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 17, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Tiki Barber saying Saquon Barkley is not a three-down running back.

Jackson Thompson

Tiki Barber: Saquon Barkley's Pass Protection a Liability

Giants running back Saquon Barkley's inconsistency in pass protection is starting to become a concern, according to former Giants rushing great Tiki Barber.

Jackson Thompson

by

Cowboyup

New York Giants Report Card: A Glass Half Full

It wasn't a win but the loss to the Steelers was a good litmus test to see where the Giants are as a team. And there were enough positives to take from this game.

Patricia Traina