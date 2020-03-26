The Hidden Advantage Colt McCoy Brings to the Giants

The New York Giants once had on their roster the most experienced quarterback in the NFC East in Eli Manning, a guy who survived roster turnovers and head coaching changes not just on his own team but around the division.

In 2020, they'll keep that trend going with pending 11-year veteran free-agent acquisition Colt McCoy, who is currently the longest-tenured quarterback (starter or backup) in the division.

Within that experience is six years in the NFC East with Washington, where, in 2014, his first season in the division, McCoy was the third man in a turbulent quarterback situation that included Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins.

Week 8 of that season saw McCoy make his first start against the 6-1 Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. McCoy led a game-winning field-goal drive in overtime to snap the Cowboys' six-game winning streak at AT & T Stadium.

That was the last game McCoy ever won. In five starts for Washington since then, McCoy has gone 0-5, including a loss in Dallas in 2018. However, with Manning now retired, McCoy will be the only Giants quarterback that boasts a win over Dallas.

While general manager Dave Gettleman likely saw a veteran demeanor and extensive experience in film room prep, McCoy might have only even gotten those years in Washington due to the 2014 win over the Cowboys.

Once McCoy officially signs his deal with the Giants, the best-case scenario is for the Giants never to have to count on McCoy or any backup quarterback for that matter.

Having posted a 1-5 record as a starter in Washington, McCoy's record doesn't scream success, but what he brings to the Giants is that same intimate knowledge of the division's personnel that Manning had when he was an active player.

McCoy's value also comes in the form of experience. He's faced NFC East teams six times in his career, posting a 2-4 record in those games (both wins coming against the Cowboys).

Should the Giants ever need him to step in for Jones, McCoy's 28 games started should provide some peace of mind to the Giants coaching staff in knowing that they have a veteran familiar with the ropes from preparation to game time.