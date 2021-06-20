Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Three More-Realistic Off-season New York Giants Regrets

Since most of us can probably agree that it's too soon to label the drafting of Kadarius Toney as the Giants' biggest off-season regret, here is a look at three other decisions that might be more worthy of the title.
Author:
Publish date:

A recent Bleacher Report article suggested that the New York Giants' biggest off-season regret might very well be the drafting of receiver Kadarius Toney, whose rookie season has gotten off to a bumpy start due to circumstances that weren't necessarily in his control.

But before the inscription on the Giants' "Biggest Off-season Regret" plaque is ordered, here are three other more other considerations.

Cutting OL Kevin Zeitler

While it's fair to say that guard Kevin Zeitler wasn't quite the same player he was when the Giants acquired him in a trade with Cleveland in 2018, Zeitler still was the most consistent and reliable Giants starting offensive lineman last year.

He was also the most expensive of the bunch, due to count for over $12 million against the team's salary cap, which is a big reason why he is an ex-Giant today.

Combine that with the Giants' desire to get their younger players on the field--guards Will Hernandez and Shane Lemieux--and the move, on paper, made sense all-around for the Giants.

That said, Zeitler was also the veteran presence on that unit and the calming voice. Again, while the team believes that those young players that last year filled their roles for the first time in the NFL can now better handle whatever comes their way, only time will tell how well prepared they are.

For the Giants' sake, they better hope the offensive line is indeed better than last year, else it's going to be another long season.

Letting DT Dalvin Tomlinson Leave Via Free Agency

For at least two straight years, the Giants' defensive line not only was the strength of the team, but it was also one of the lowest-paid units on the Giants.

But all good things have to come to an end. When the Giants had to decide whether to re-sign Leonard Williams or Dalvin Tomlinson, they prioritized Williams.

Tomlinson, who signed a two-year, $21 million contract with the Vikings, was more than just a run stuffer. He drew double teams and was athletic enough to push the pocket to create pressure.

He recorded 7.0 sacks over his last two seasons and had 73 total pressures in four seasons with the Giants.

That's not easy production to replace. But the good news is if anyone can figure out a way to put guys in a position to get it done, it's Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Not extending Jabrill Peppers' Contract

Safety Jabrill Peppers is due to count for $6.77 million against this year's salary cap, the ninth highest figure on the Giants in 2021, and an amount resulting from the fact that he's playing in the option year of his rookie deal.

Although the figure has already been accounted for under the team's cap, it's still a headscratcher that the Giants didn't take advantage of the opportunity to lower his 2021 cap hit. Doing so would have opened up more space to spend on potential free agents cut from other teams at the end of training camp.

Regardless of their reasons--and it's not known if there were talks that just never materialized--if Peppers isn't in the team's long-term plans, it will be interesting to see if the Giants try to move Peppers by the trading deadline, at which point they would recoup about half of that $6.77 million to carry over into 2022.

 More from Giants Country

Be sure to keep it locked on Giants Country all the time!

New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers (21) participates in drills during the last day of mandatory minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Three More-Realistic Off-season New York Giants Regrets

Nov 12, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) walks towards the locker room after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
This and That

Eli Manning and Shaun O'Hara Swap Dad Jokes on Father's Day

Oct 4, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants nose tackle Austin Johnson (98) closes in on Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - DT Austin Johnson

Oct 27, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Big Blue+

A Deep Look at the Giants' Running Backs Ahead of Training Camp

Rysen John
Big Blue+

TE Rysen John: New York Giants Training Camp Preview

Computer keyboard with a mail icon.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: Early Summer Edition

Dec 20, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson (25) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - CB Adoree' Jackson

New York Giants center Evan Brown, second from right, and the offensive line practice during Giants OTAs on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

Despite Metrics to the Contrary, Giants' Offensive Line Did Show Some Growth