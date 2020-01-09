Three Potential Defensive Coordinator Candidates

The New York Giants have named former New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge as the 21 head coach in the team’s history.

One of the most important decisions that the 38-year-old will make in the coming days is who he picks to be his defensive coordinator.

In order to begin to turn things around, the Giants must take significant steps to improve their defense.

When James Bettcher was hired two years ago, it was hoped that his 3-4 scheme and aggressive style would make him a success in East Rutherford.

Unfortunately, this never happened. The Giants finished in the bottom ten in total defense during each of Bettcher’s seasons as defensive coordinator.

Considering how hiring Bettcher ultimately had a negative impact on Pat Shurmur’s tenure as head coach, Judge must carefully review his options before coming to a decision. Here are three of the candidates that he should consider

Wade Phillips

The Los Angeles Rams recently informed Phillips that they would not be renewing his contract.

The 72-year-old has plenty of coaching experience and is one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL. Under his leadership, the 2015 Denver Broncos had one of the most feared defenses that the league had seen in years.

Phillips’ defenses have usually featured good pass-rushers, something that the Giants have been lacking over the past few years.

If they can add a couple of pass-rushers through the draft and free agency, there’s a good chance that Phillips could turn this defense around. He could also play a crucial role in the development of guys like Dalvin Tomlinson, Dexter Lawrence, and even Leonard Williams.

Another positive for Phillips is that he clearly does not have an issue working alongside a much younger head coach.

Three years ago, he accepted a job on the coaching staff of Sean McVay, a guy who is nearly 40 years younger than he is. Phillips could be a mentor to Judge as he navigates his first head-coaching job.

Marvin Lewis

The former longtime head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals would be an intriguing option for Judge to bring in as his defensive coordinator. Lewis currently serves as a special advisor at Arizona State University, but would almost certainly leave this role if the Giants called.

Before he coached the Bengals for 16 seasons, Lewis was a very successful defensive coordinator. He was the architect behind the 2000 Baltimore Ravens’ defense, a group that is widely considered to be one of the greatest defenses in NFL history. That defense had 49 turnovers and only allowed 10.3 points per game.

Lewis did not have success in the postseason as a head coach but has definitely proven that he is an above-average defensive coordinator.

He seemed to be well respected by his players in Cincinnati. Given his experience and impressive resume, Lewis would be a solid choice to be the Giants’ next defensive coordinator.

Kris Richard

Last week, Richard was the first candidate to interview for the Giants head coaching position.

Right now, Richard is still under contract with the Dallas Cowboys as the team’s defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. However, it’s unclear if new head coach Mike McCarthy will retain him.

Before he was in Dallas, Richard spent eight seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He was Seattle’s defensive backs coach from 2012-2014, and was one of the main architects behind “the Legion of Boom.”

After Dan Quinn left to become the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons following the Seahawks’ crushing loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX, Richard was promoted to defensive coordinator.

If Judge decides to go in this direction, Richard could help develop the Giants’ secondary. Guys like Deandre Baker and Jabrill Peppers would definitely benefit from having him as a coach.

These three guys are all solid options for the Giants’ vacant defensive coordinator position. Judge needs to bring in a proven coach to run his defense.

The Giants had one of the league’s worst defenses in 2019, so the guy that he picks will certainly have his work cut out for him. If Judge makes the wrong choice, he might not last much longer than Shurmur.