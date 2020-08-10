Tight End Evan Engram Eyes Breakout Season in New Offense

It’s been a busy off-season for tight end Evan Engram.

In addition to aggressively rehabbing his foot on which he had surgery in December, Engram has been hard at work learning his third NFL offense in his four-year NFL career.

But this offense, as run by former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, could end up being the system that finally puts Engram on the NFL map for being more than just an injury-prone player.

Engram, who spoke to reporters via a video conference call, has missed 14 games since entering the league in 2017 as the No. 23 overall draft pick. Thirteen of those missed games have occurred in the last two seasons, eight of which occurred last year.

But with his injury woes hopefully behind him, Engram is embracing the new system.

“It’s a good offense in my eyes. All the details we have to know and things like that is going to help us when we get them all down,” he said.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to work with Coach Garrett and Coach Kitchens and all the other coaches on the offensive side. We’re putting in a lot of hard work right now and just have to continue to do that. Keep working for the good things to happen.”

Engram didn’t go into specifics about how, if at all, his role would change in this system. But if history is any indication, it’s one that should heavily favor the tight end position.

For proof of that, look no further than what future Hall of Fame tight end Jason Witten achieved when he played for Garrett. When Garrett took over as Cowboys offensive coordinator in 2007, Witten had his first 1,000-yard season and went on to make the Pro Bowl seven times.

“You see the impact that it has, you see the greatness in Jason Witten, the attention to detail he had, and the success in the offense he had,” Engram said. “I’m just trying to do my best to learn as much as possible and to pick up the offense as quick as possible.”

Engram said he hasn’t reached out to Witten to pick his brain about the system; instead, he’s been hard at work learning the different concepts and responsibilities the schemes call for.

If Engram can have a fraction of the success Witten had in this system, that would bode well for his future. The Giants picked up the option year in his rookie contract, believing that if he can finally shake the injury bug, he can be a part of the offense’s foundation for a long time.

If Engram is feeling any pressure about the growing expectations that have been put on him, he’s done a good job of keeping those under wraps.”

“I’m not really too worried about that right now,” he said when asked about his contract status. “We have a lot on our plate with the offense and all the different things around training camp. All that stuff will take care of itself. Right now, my focus is I am coming in each and every day, finding ways to get better. Fixing mistakes and trying to get ready for the season.

“I’ve had a very blessed offseason. I’ve been working my butt off in rehab and getting back. Right now, I am just going out and doing everything I can for the team and what practice is with the trainers. I’m not really worried about what all the other people are saying. I can only control what’s in front of me each and every day: That’s coming in, working hard during training camp and learning this offense and being a good teammate and a good leader.”

Additional reporting by Jackson Thompson.

Get the latest Giants news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of Giants Country page. Or sign up to receive our free daily newsletter.