Tyke Tolbert Offers Encouraging Update on Corey Coleman

It's still very early int he process, but things so far are looking very promising for Giants receiver Corey Coleman.

Coleman, 26, missed the entire 2019 season after tearing his ACL at the start of last year's training camp. Despite spending most of the year rehabbing, the Giants re-signed Coleman in March, and now he's looking to repay them for their loyalty.

So far, so good, according to Giants receivers coach Tyke Tolbert.

"I think Corey is pretty much back to where he was before he got injured," Tolbert said.

"Corey did a really good job this offseason and this summer, being with the trainers, getting rehabbed and getting ready to go. There’s only so much he can do with all of the COVID stuff, so he still had to do a lot of work on his own, which he did."

Coleman, a former first-round pick, is heading into his fifth NFL season and third with the Giants. He originally came to New York in October of 2018, first joining the team's practice squad and then shortly after earning a spot on the active roster as a return specialist.

This year with the bottom of the receiver depth chart wide open, Coleman is hoping to show the coaching staff that he hasn't lost anything off his speed or elusiveness as he looks to carve out his niche.

"I’m just looking forward for Corey to go out there and compete like everybody else," Tolbert said. "He’s making strides right now. He’s going to go out there and practice hard and do what he has to do."

Coleman's ticket to the roster could be as a return specialist, a role he held for the Giants in 2018. He returned 23 kickoffs that year for 598 yards

But to reclaim that spot, Coleman will not only have to hold off a handful of rookie receivers vying for a roster spot, it's believed he'll have to fight off undrafted free agent rookie running back Javon Leake as well.