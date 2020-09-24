SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings

Nick Falato

Here at Giants’ Country, we’re going to do something a little different with our fantasy article. Instead of highlighting a few sleepers to pay attention to, we’re going to disclose week specific fantasy rankings of 32 players at QB, RB, WR, TE, and then 5 lesser owned defenses and kickers.

Throughout the week, I analyze the relevant fantasy statistics to conclude these rankings based on the match-up, opportunity, Xs & Os, and a lot more about the upcoming week’s fantasy contests. 

With that said, there are a lot of injuries to monitor throughout the week. All of these injuries must be taken into context when debating these rankings. An injury to a defensive tackle could lead to more rushing attempts for a specific team, and that can have an effect on every fantasy position for the opponent, so pay attention to all injuries up and through the kickoff. 

Here are my fantasy rankings for week 3.

(all rankings are done for half-point PPR formats)

Quarterbacks

  1. Lamar Jackson vs KC
  2. Russell Wilson vs DAL
  3. Kyler Murray vs DET
  4. Dak Prescott @ SEA
  5. Cam Newton vs LV
  6. Josh Allen vs LAR
  7. Patrick Mahomes @ BAL
  8. Aaron Rodgers @ NO
  9. Matt Ryan vs CHI
  10. Ben Rothelisberger vs HOU
  11. Gardner Minshew II vs MIA
  12. Matthew Stafford @ ARI
  13. DeShaun Watson @ PIT
  14. Carson Wentz vs CIN
  15. Ryan Tannehill @ MIN
  16. Joe Burrow @ PHI
  17. Philip Rivers vs NYJ
  18. Mitchell Trubisky @ ATL
  19. Tom Brady @ DEN
  20. Drew Brees vs GB
  21. Daniel Jones vs SF
  22. Ryan Fitzpatrick @ JAX
  23. Justin Herbert vs CAR
  24. Baker Mayfield vs WAS
  25. Derek Carr @ NE
  26. Kirk Cousins vs TEN
  27. Jared Goff @ BUF
  28. Teddy Brigdewater @ LAC
  29. Jeff Driskel vs TB
  30. Sam Darnold @ IND
  31. Nick Mullins @ NYG
  32. Dwayne Haskins @ CLE

Running Backs

  1. Alvin Kamara vs GB
  2. Derrick Henry @ MIN
  3. Ezekiel Elliott @ SEA
  4. Miles Sanders vs CIN
  5. Jonathan Taylor vs NYJ
  6. Dalvin Cook vs TEN
  7. Austin Ekeler vs CAR
  8. James Conner vs HOU
  9. Chris Carson vs DAL
  10. Aaron Jones @ NO
  11. Kenyan Drake vs DET
  12. Josh Jacobs @ NE
  13. Nick Chubb vs WAS
  14. Clyde Edwards-Helaire @ BAL
  15. Joe Mixon @ PHI
  16. James Robinson vs MIA
  17. Kareem Hunt vs WAS
  18. Todd Gurley II vs CHI
  19. Melvin Gordon III vs TB
  20. David Montgomery @ ATL
  21. Mike Davis @ LAC
  22. Joshua Kelley vs LAC
  23. Leonard Fournette @ DEN
  24. David Johnson @ PIT
  25. Antonio Gibson @ CLE
  26. Mark Ingram II vs KC
  27. Devin Singletary vs LAR
  28. Jerick McKinnon @ NYG
  29. Zach Moss vs LAR
  30. Myles Gaskin @ JAX
  31. J.K Dobbins vs KC
  32. DeAndre Swift @ ARI

Wide Receivers

  1. DeAndre Hopkins vs DET
  2. Calvin Ridley vs CHI
  3. Devante Adams @ NO
  4. Allen Robinson II @ ATL
  5. Chris Godwin @DEN
  6. Tyreek Hill @ BAL
  7. Julio Jones vs CHI
  8. Mike Evans @ DEN
  9. Adam Thielen vs TEN
  10. Amari Cooper @ SEA
  11. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs HOU
  12. D.K. Metcalf vs DAL
  13. Tyler Lockett vs DAL
  14. Kenny Golladay @ ARI
  15. Terry McLaurin @ CLE
  16. Marquise Brown vs KC
  17. D.J. Moore @ LAC
  18. Julian Edelman vs LV
  19. Odell Beckham Jr. vs WAS
  20. Keenan Allen vs CAR
  21. Cooper Kupp @ BUF
  22. Dionte Johnson vs HOU
  23. D.J. Chark vs MIA
  24. Robert Woods @ BUF
  25. N’Keal Harry vs LV
  26. DeSean Jackson vs CIN
  27. Tyler Boyd @ PHI
  28. T.Y. Hilton vs NYJ
  29. CeeDee Lamb @ SEA
  30. Darius Slayton vs SF
  31. DeVante Parker @ JAX
  32. Michael Gallup @ SEA

Tight Ends

  1. Travis Kelce @ BAL
  2. Mark Andrews vs KC
  3. Darren Waller vs NE
  4. Hunter Henry vs CAR
  5. Jonnu Smith @ MIN
  6. Tyler Higbee @ BUF
  7. Zach Ertz vs CIN
  8. Noah Fant vs TB
  9. Mike Gesicki @ JAX
  10. Evan Engram vs SF
  11. Logan Thomas @ CLE
  12. Jared Cook vs GB
  13. Hayden Hurst vs CHI
  14. Drew Sample @ PHI
  15. Dalton Schultz @ SEA
  16. Dallas Goedert vs CIN
  17. T.J. Hockinson @ ARI
  18. Mo-Alie Cox vs NYJ
  19. Chris Herndon @ IND
  20. Jimmy Graham @ ATL
  21. Austin Hooper vs WAS
  22. Eric Ebron vs HOU
  23. Jordan Reed vs NYG
  24. Greg Olsen vs DAL
  25. O.J. Howard @ DEN
  26. Rob Gronkowski @ DEN
  27. Tyler Eeifert vs MIA
  28. Jordan Aikens @ PIT
  29. Dawson Knox vs LAR
  30. Dan Arnold vs DET
  31. Irv Smith Jr. vs TEN
  32. Kaden Smith vs SF

Top 5 Streaming DEF

  1. Colts vs NYJ
  2. Buccaneers @ DEN
  3. Chargers vs CAR
  4. Cardinals vs DET
  5. Browns vs WAS

Top 5 Streaming Kickers

  1. Rodrigo Blankenship vs NYJ
  2. Zane Gonzalez vs DET
  3. Younghoe Koo vs CHI
  4. Michael Badgley vs CAR
  5. Jack Elliot vs CIN
THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants Notebook | Mentor's Guidance, Offensive Firepower and More

Notable leftovers from Wednesday's Giants media sessions.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Begin Life After Saquon Barkley Injury

Don't expect the Giants to pack it up and go home, head coach Joe Judge says.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 24, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the Giants officially signing running back Devonta Freeman.

Jackson Thompson

Giants to Work Out Devonta Freeman

Giants need running back depth following Saquon Barkley's knee injury, believed to be a season-ending torn ACL.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

Zero and Two? Don’t Tell the Giants a Turnaround isn't Possible

The stats and the odds say a team is pretty much finished if it starts out 0-2. But don't tell the New York Giants that.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

Giants-49ers Greatest Hits

Let's take a trip back in time to reminisce about the greatest Giants-49ers games in the series history.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants: The Good, the Great, and the Ugly from the Week 2 Loss

Coach Gene Clemons takes one last look at the film from last week's game with a focus on the Giants defense, a unit that didn't play as poorly as initially thought.

Gene Clemons

by

HoogieCoogieMan

New York Giants Injury Impact | Week 3

The Giants will obviously be down a pair of key offensive playmakers in Week 3, but their opponent isn't fairing much better in the injury department.

Jackson Thompson

Despite Winless Start, Giants' Promising Foundation Offers Optimism

At the end of the day it's all about a team's won-loss record. But unlike previous years, the Giants' winless start has a different feel to it. Here's why.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Notebook | Mixed Emotions, Ebner Emerges and More

Notable leftovers from Sunday's Giants-Bears matchup at Soldier Field

Jackson Thompson

by

ptraina