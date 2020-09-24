Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings
Nick Falato
Here at Giants’ Country, we’re going to do something a little different with our fantasy article. Instead of highlighting a few sleepers to pay attention to, we’re going to disclose week specific fantasy rankings of 32 players at QB, RB, WR, TE, and then 5 lesser owned defenses and kickers.
Throughout the week, I analyze the relevant fantasy statistics to conclude these rankings based on the match-up, opportunity, Xs & Os, and a lot more about the upcoming week’s fantasy contests.
With that said, there are a lot of injuries to monitor throughout the week. All of these injuries must be taken into context when debating these rankings. An injury to a defensive tackle could lead to more rushing attempts for a specific team, and that can have an effect on every fantasy position for the opponent, so pay attention to all injuries up and through the kickoff.
Here are my fantasy rankings for week 3.
(all rankings are done for half-point PPR formats)
Quarterbacks
- Lamar Jackson vs KC
- Russell Wilson vs DAL
- Kyler Murray vs DET
- Dak Prescott @ SEA
- Cam Newton vs LV
- Josh Allen vs LAR
- Patrick Mahomes @ BAL
- Aaron Rodgers @ NO
- Matt Ryan vs CHI
- Ben Rothelisberger vs HOU
- Gardner Minshew II vs MIA
- Matthew Stafford @ ARI
- DeShaun Watson @ PIT
- Carson Wentz vs CIN
- Ryan Tannehill @ MIN
- Joe Burrow @ PHI
- Philip Rivers vs NYJ
- Mitchell Trubisky @ ATL
- Tom Brady @ DEN
- Drew Brees vs GB
- Daniel Jones vs SF
- Ryan Fitzpatrick @ JAX
- Justin Herbert vs CAR
- Baker Mayfield vs WAS
- Derek Carr @ NE
- Kirk Cousins vs TEN
- Jared Goff @ BUF
- Teddy Brigdewater @ LAC
- Jeff Driskel vs TB
- Sam Darnold @ IND
- Nick Mullins @ NYG
- Dwayne Haskins @ CLE
Running Backs
- Alvin Kamara vs GB
- Derrick Henry @ MIN
- Ezekiel Elliott @ SEA
- Miles Sanders vs CIN
- Jonathan Taylor vs NYJ
- Dalvin Cook vs TEN
- Austin Ekeler vs CAR
- James Conner vs HOU
- Chris Carson vs DAL
- Aaron Jones @ NO
- Kenyan Drake vs DET
- Josh Jacobs @ NE
- Nick Chubb vs WAS
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire @ BAL
- Joe Mixon @ PHI
- James Robinson vs MIA
- Kareem Hunt vs WAS
- Todd Gurley II vs CHI
- Melvin Gordon III vs TB
- David Montgomery @ ATL
- Mike Davis @ LAC
- Joshua Kelley vs LAC
- Leonard Fournette @ DEN
- David Johnson @ PIT
- Antonio Gibson @ CLE
- Mark Ingram II vs KC
- Devin Singletary vs LAR
- Jerick McKinnon @ NYG
- Zach Moss vs LAR
- Myles Gaskin @ JAX
- J.K Dobbins vs KC
- DeAndre Swift @ ARI
Wide Receivers
- DeAndre Hopkins vs DET
- Calvin Ridley vs CHI
- Devante Adams @ NO
- Allen Robinson II @ ATL
- Chris Godwin @DEN
- Tyreek Hill @ BAL
- Julio Jones vs CHI
- Mike Evans @ DEN
- Adam Thielen vs TEN
- Amari Cooper @ SEA
- JuJu Smith-Schuster vs HOU
- D.K. Metcalf vs DAL
- Tyler Lockett vs DAL
- Kenny Golladay @ ARI
- Terry McLaurin @ CLE
- Marquise Brown vs KC
- D.J. Moore @ LAC
- Julian Edelman vs LV
- Odell Beckham Jr. vs WAS
- Keenan Allen vs CAR
- Cooper Kupp @ BUF
- Dionte Johnson vs HOU
- D.J. Chark vs MIA
- Robert Woods @ BUF
- N’Keal Harry vs LV
- DeSean Jackson vs CIN
- Tyler Boyd @ PHI
- T.Y. Hilton vs NYJ
- CeeDee Lamb @ SEA
- Darius Slayton vs SF
- DeVante Parker @ JAX
- Michael Gallup @ SEA
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce @ BAL
- Mark Andrews vs KC
- Darren Waller vs NE
- Hunter Henry vs CAR
- Jonnu Smith @ MIN
- Tyler Higbee @ BUF
- Zach Ertz vs CIN
- Noah Fant vs TB
- Mike Gesicki @ JAX
- Evan Engram vs SF
- Logan Thomas @ CLE
- Jared Cook vs GB
- Hayden Hurst vs CHI
- Drew Sample @ PHI
- Dalton Schultz @ SEA
- Dallas Goedert vs CIN
- T.J. Hockinson @ ARI
- Mo-Alie Cox vs NYJ
- Chris Herndon @ IND
- Jimmy Graham @ ATL
- Austin Hooper vs WAS
- Eric Ebron vs HOU
- Jordan Reed vs NYG
- Greg Olsen vs DAL
- O.J. Howard @ DEN
- Rob Gronkowski @ DEN
- Tyler Eeifert vs MIA
- Jordan Aikens @ PIT
- Dawson Knox vs LAR
- Dan Arnold vs DET
- Irv Smith Jr. vs TEN
- Kaden Smith vs SF
Top 5 Streaming DEF
- Colts vs NYJ
- Buccaneers @ DEN
- Chargers vs CAR
- Cardinals vs DET
- Browns vs WAS
Top 5 Streaming Kickers
- Rodrigo Blankenship vs NYJ
- Zane Gonzalez vs DET
- Younghoe Koo vs CHI
- Michael Badgley vs CAR
- Jack Elliot vs CIN