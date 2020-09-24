Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings

Here at Giants’ Country, we’re going to do something a little different with our fantasy article. Instead of highlighting a few sleepers to pay attention to, we’re going to disclose week specific fantasy rankings of 32 players at QB, RB, WR, TE, and then 5 lesser owned defenses and kickers.

Throughout the week, I analyze the relevant fantasy statistics to conclude these rankings based on the match-up, opportunity, Xs & Os, and a lot more about the upcoming week’s fantasy contests.

With that said, there are a lot of injuries to monitor throughout the week. All of these injuries must be taken into context when debating these rankings. An injury to a defensive tackle could lead to more rushing attempts for a specific team, and that can have an effect on every fantasy position for the opponent, so pay attention to all injuries up and through the kickoff.

Here are my fantasy rankings for week 3.

(all rankings are done for half-point PPR formats)

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson vs KC Russell Wilson vs DAL Kyler Murray vs DET Dak Prescott @ SEA Cam Newton vs LV Josh Allen vs LAR Patrick Mahomes @ BAL Aaron Rodgers @ NO Matt Ryan vs CHI Ben Rothelisberger vs HOU Gardner Minshew II vs MIA Matthew Stafford @ ARI DeShaun Watson @ PIT Carson Wentz vs CIN Ryan Tannehill @ MIN Joe Burrow @ PHI Philip Rivers vs NYJ Mitchell Trubisky @ ATL Tom Brady @ DEN Drew Brees vs GB Daniel Jones vs SF Ryan Fitzpatrick @ JAX Justin Herbert vs CAR Baker Mayfield vs WAS Derek Carr @ NE Kirk Cousins vs TEN Jared Goff @ BUF Teddy Brigdewater @ LAC Jeff Driskel vs TB Sam Darnold @ IND Nick Mullins @ NYG Dwayne Haskins @ CLE

Running Backs

Alvin Kamara vs GB Derrick Henry @ MIN Ezekiel Elliott @ SEA Miles Sanders vs CIN Jonathan Taylor vs NYJ Dalvin Cook vs TEN Austin Ekeler vs CAR James Conner vs HOU Chris Carson vs DAL Aaron Jones @ NO Kenyan Drake vs DET Josh Jacobs @ NE Nick Chubb vs WAS Clyde Edwards-Helaire @ BAL Joe Mixon @ PHI James Robinson vs MIA Kareem Hunt vs WAS Todd Gurley II vs CHI Melvin Gordon III vs TB David Montgomery @ ATL Mike Davis @ LAC Joshua Kelley vs LAC Leonard Fournette @ DEN David Johnson @ PIT Antonio Gibson @ CLE Mark Ingram II vs KC Devin Singletary vs LAR Jerick McKinnon @ NYG Zach Moss vs LAR Myles Gaskin @ JAX J.K Dobbins vs KC DeAndre Swift @ ARI

Wide Receivers

DeAndre Hopkins vs DET Calvin Ridley vs CHI Devante Adams @ NO Allen Robinson II @ ATL Chris Godwin @DEN Tyreek Hill @ BAL Julio Jones vs CHI Mike Evans @ DEN Adam Thielen vs TEN Amari Cooper @ SEA JuJu Smith-Schuster vs HOU D.K. Metcalf vs DAL Tyler Lockett vs DAL Kenny Golladay @ ARI Terry McLaurin @ CLE Marquise Brown vs KC D.J. Moore @ LAC Julian Edelman vs LV Odell Beckham Jr. vs WAS Keenan Allen vs CAR Cooper Kupp @ BUF Dionte Johnson vs HOU D.J. Chark vs MIA Robert Woods @ BUF N’Keal Harry vs LV DeSean Jackson vs CIN Tyler Boyd @ PHI T.Y. Hilton vs NYJ CeeDee Lamb @ SEA Darius Slayton vs SF DeVante Parker @ JAX Michael Gallup @ SEA

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce @ BAL Mark Andrews vs KC Darren Waller vs NE Hunter Henry vs CAR Jonnu Smith @ MIN Tyler Higbee @ BUF Zach Ertz vs CIN Noah Fant vs TB Mike Gesicki @ JAX Evan Engram vs SF Logan Thomas @ CLE Jared Cook vs GB Hayden Hurst vs CHI Drew Sample @ PHI Dalton Schultz @ SEA Dallas Goedert vs CIN T.J. Hockinson @ ARI Mo-Alie Cox vs NYJ Chris Herndon @ IND Jimmy Graham @ ATL Austin Hooper vs WAS Eric Ebron vs HOU Jordan Reed vs NYG Greg Olsen vs DAL O.J. Howard @ DEN Rob Gronkowski @ DEN Tyler Eeifert vs MIA Jordan Aikens @ PIT Dawson Knox vs LAR Dan Arnold vs DET Irv Smith Jr. vs TEN Kaden Smith vs SF

Top 5 Streaming DEF

Colts vs NYJ Buccaneers @ DEN Chargers vs CAR Cardinals vs DET Browns vs WAS

Top 5 Streaming Kickers