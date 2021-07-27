What You Need to Know About New York Giants' 2021 Training Camp

The Giants kick off their 2021 training camp Tuesday. Here's a quick rundown of all you need to know.

The New York Giants, along with the majority of the NFL teams, are set to begin training camp on July 27 (the Cowboys, Steelers, and Bucs are the only teams that can report earlier due to the Hall of Fame game and the Bucs being in the Thursday night opener.)

Let's run down all you need to know about the Giants training camp.

What to Expect

During the first three days of training camp, no contact is permitted. During Days 4 and 5, players will be allowed to go full speed in "spiders and shells." Players will then have Day 6 of camp off, and Day 7 will mark the first day of fully padded practices and live contact.

Key Story Lines

Will quarterback Daniel Jones take that big step forward in Year 3? The Giants have done everything possible to put playmakers around Daniel Jones, leaving him with no excuses not to step up in YEar 3. But Jones's most significant issues were more or less of his own doing, namely turnovers and a slower than desired processing rate. The Giants need to know what they have in Jones this year as the franchise's direction depends on it.

What's driving the confidence in a still very young offensive line that's yet to put the pads on? Giants head coach Joe Judge hasn't been shy about throwing his support behind the young offensive line taking a significant step forward this year. Part of that optimism stems from settling the coaching situation--Judge hired Rob Sale to be the lead offensive line coach, and he'll have Pat Flaherty on board as a consultant to join Rob Sale. Between that and the fact that the unit got reps together last year (albeit sporadic) seems to be creating confidence that the line will finally come together.

When will Saquon Barkley return? That's the biggest question of all. Barkley and the Giants have been tight-lipped about when the star running back might return, and no, it's not because they're trying to play guessing games; it's because they legitimately are relying on Barkley's body to tell him when he's ready to return. Barkley, who is beginning camp on the PUP list, likely won't be seen until the last week of training camp, when he'll be slowly worked into the mix. And while there is some question about whether he might be ready for Week 1, that could be by design, as why give the Denver Broncos, the Giants' opponents, to kick off the season, a heads up on what to expect?

How much better will the defense be? The Giants' defense was pretty good last year, finishing 12th overall. But that wasn't good enough as New York went out and added additional depth to bolster the pass rush and the cornerback spot, which wasn't as equipped as hoped to play man-to-man coverage last year. How high will the Giants rise in the year-end rankings? If everyone stays healthy and if they can find new ways to generate a pass rush, the sky could be the limit.

Key Position Battles to Watch

Preseason Game Schedule

The NFL preseason has been cut down from four games to three to allow for the one-game expansion of the regular season (from 16 to 17 games).

The Giants will host the Jets in the preseason opener on August 14 at 7:30 p.m. The following week, they are scheduled to be in Cleveland to cap their week of joint practices with the Browns with a game on Sunday, August 22, starting at 1:00 p.m.

The Giants and Patriots, who are scheduled to have joint practices the following week up in Foxborough, will close out the preseason schedule at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, August 29. The kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m.

Roster Reduction Dates

Each team can carry 90 players to start training camp. Rosters must be trimmed to 85 players by August 17 and then to 80 players by August 24. The 53-man roster must be set by August 31.

Practices

Unfortunately, the Giants only have one open practice for their fans, that being their Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on August 11. The Giants announced that there are no more tickets available.

The Giants will hold joint practices on the road, at Cleveland (August 19-20) and at New England (August 25-26). It is unknown if those joint practices will be open to the public.

