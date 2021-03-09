What's Next After New York Giants Franchise-Tag Leonard Williams?

The Giants have one goal and one goal alone when it comes to Leonard Williams, whom they franchise tagged again. And if they don't reach that goal, that could end up putting a significant dent in their roster building plans.

When it came to defensive lineman Leonard Williams, whom the New York Giants have been trying to re-sign to a long-term extension almost as long as the Cowboys were trying to lockup franchise quarterback Dak Prescott the Giants had no choice.

With attempts to sign Williams to a long-term deal has resulted, at least so far in a Grand Canyon-like gap between the two sides, the Giants officially franchise-tagged Williams, a move that no doubt has made general manager Dave Gettleman cry.

That’s because having to apply the franchise tag on Williams will cost the Giants 120% of what Williams made last year, or roughly $19.35 million. That's a hefty total to devote to one player, however good he might be, by a team that still has so many other needs to address on both sides of the ball.

So now that the deed is done, where do the Giants, with whom Williams still has an unsettled grievance stemming over what position they view him as (a tackle) and what he considers himself to be (and end), stand?

Well, they better hope that the start of the new league year set for 4:00 p.m. ET on March 17, ends up being delayed as long as possible while the league and NFLPA figure out the league-wide salary cap.

The longer the delay, the better, as it would allow for the Giants and Williams to free up a decent chunk of the $19.35 million that might otherwise be earmarked for the first year of a new deal for defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, a No. 1 receiver or an edge rusher.

For more on the Williams franchise tag, check out the video above.

