What's Next for the New York Giants After Releasing Kevin Zeitler?

The Giants are taking a bit of a risk with releasing veteran offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler. Here's why it's a risk and what they could be thinking as far as trying to mitigate any concerns.

On the one hand, for the Giants to keep offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler at a $14.5 million cap hit not only wasn't going t happen, but it made no sense.

But could the Giants have re-worked that number? Sure. However, with the free agency class suddenly flooded with guards and the draft class a deep one for interior offensive line help, the Giants felt comfortable enough to shed their top-ranked offensive lineman according to Pro Football Focus (based on a minimum of 500 snaps) for the unknown.

However, with the decision comes a risk, namely another potential overhaul at multiple positions along an offensive line that, at this rate, might never find continuity.

Depending on the Giants' plans, they could move one of Shane Lemieux or Will Hernandez to right guard, or they could be planning to draft an offensive lineman from what's a pretty deep class of interior pit players to compete with a veteran willing to play at a lower rate.

Whatever they decide, they need to hope the decision doesn't impact the line's performance as a whole. That unit's performance is going to be vital not just to the running game but to quarterback Daniel Jones as he enters an all-important third season and second in this offensive system.

Giants head coach Joe Judge, in tweaking his staff, has added more resources that will be devoted to the unit. New offensive line coach Rob Sale will be assisted by Ben Wilkerson and veteran offensive line coach Pat Flaherty, the latter hired as an offensive consultant.

For more on the Giants' decision to cut Zeitler, check out the video above.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.