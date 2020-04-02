Where Are They Now? Running Back Orleans Darkwa Makes E-Sports Debut in NBA 2KL Three for All Showdown

Former New York Giants running back Orleans Darkwa made his mark as a professional competitor with a breakout season in 2017, but these days he is marking new territory in 2020.

While Darkwa has spent the last two seasons out of the NFL recovering from an Achilles injury, it won't stop him from making his E-Sports debut while on his road to an NFL return.

Darkwa is currently a participant in the NBA 2K League Free for All Showdown, a celebrity team-based competition in the video game NBA 2K 20, spanning from Tuesday, March 31 - Friday, April 3.

NFL Players, NBA Players, WNBA Players, and the world's top NBA 2K players make up the team's competitor pool. They compete in teams of three for a $25,000 prize pool.

"When I was up in New York one time, I connected with a friend and was able to go check out the [NBA 2K League] facility," Darkwa said in an exclusive interview.

"He could tell how much of a fan I was at the game ... and he hit me up a couple of weeks ago and asked me if I was willing to participate in this, so I jumped right on it."

The opportunity was granted by the network that comes with playing in New York for as many years as Darkwa did. While Darkwa and the other participants will be competing from their homes over the internet this year, New York City is one of the biggest host cities for major video tournaments in the country.

"I had such tunnel vision during the season that I didn't take advantage of the opportunities outside in New York," Darkwa said.

LISTEN: Jackson Thompson's full telephone interview with former Giants running back Orleans Darkwa.

"NFL stands for 'not for long' for us ... that's not the case with me, I hope, but if it is, I'm still trying to make these connections and build my brand as well. I'm definitely thankful that they say once a Giant always a Giant, and it kinda shows. The city of New York will always show love, and it definitely helped because I played for the Giants."

By participating int he tournament, Darkwa hopes to give New York sports fans a little bit of a distraction as the area remains hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're in a difficult time right now with the pandemic," Darkwa said. "Every news outlet you turn to they're talking about it, so you want something that people can be entertained by instead of just sitting there and being depressed by this virus that's going around. So that definitely influenced me."

Aside from offering deprived sports fans some competitive entertainment, Darkwa is also honored by the opportunity to share a stage with some of the most accomplished and highest-paid players in the NBA 2K community.

"To be on the same stage with a lot of these guys that get paid to do this is fun," Darkwa said. "Competition lives within me. Even if it's playing football or playing online on a video game, it's the same thing for me, so to be able to go out and compete with those guys is kind of a blessing."

While Darkwa admitted that he could see himself as a professional 2K player in a different life, he is still hopeful for an NFL return. At the age of 28, Darkwa will have that chance in 2020 after a full recovery from his injury.

"I treated each day rehabbing like it was a game day," Darkwa said. "I feel like I haven't lost a step, and I'm ready to go out there and make an impact for a team."