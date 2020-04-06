GiantsCountry
Where Giants Stand Ahead of Draft at Quarterback

Patricia Traina

The Giants have added 11 free agents to their roster after last year's disappointing four-win season. While the impact of that free agency class remains to be seen, it nonetheless gives us a better picture of what the Giants could potentially be thinking as far as what they might be planning in the draft.

Starting today, we'll break down each position group with a look at who's on the roster, who's not, and what that could mean for the draft.

We begin with the quarterback position.

On the roster:

Daniel Jones, Colt McCoy (Washington), Alex Tanney

Off the roster:

Eli Manning (retired)

The low down:

Despite head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman declining to endorse Daniel Jones as the starter, it's hard to believe that last year's sixth overall draft pick won't be lining up behind center.

And speaking of injury, Jones, a mobile quarterback, ended up missing games last season after suffering a high ankle sprain trying to avoid a rush and gain yardage.

While the hope is that that was an anomaly rather than a taste of what's to come, the Giants' addition of Colt McCoy, who has significantly more experience as an NFL starter, is one of the team's underrated signings of free agency.

Still, some questions remain. Does Judge prefers to carry two quarterbacks or three--and if it's the latter, will a young developmental prospect be added after the draft to compete with Tanney and McCoy?

At the combine, Judge emphasized that it would be all about keeping the best 53 men on the roster, but let's also be realistic here by saying that if 10 of the best 53 are wide receivers, that means you'll have to cut at other positions--and that's not a realistic scenario.

The Likelihood:

Right now, the Giants have ten draft picks to fill a bunch of needs, but among those needs, a quarterback is probably way down at the bottom of the totem pole.

But this is the NFL and the Giants are a team that ensure they're doing due diligence across the board. And they have reportedly been doing "extra homework" on James Morgan of FIU.

While they might add a fourth passer for training camp from the undrafted rookie free agent pool so that they have enough players to make up the different preseason units, the main storyline this summer at the quarterback position will be whether McCoy, believed to be the front-runner, or Tanney, the incumbent, wins the backup role.

