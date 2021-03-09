Where Things Stand with Leonard Williams Ahead of the Current NFL Franchise/Transition Tag Deadline

Regardless if the franchise/transition tag deadline is pushed back, time is running out on the Giants getting a long-term deal done with defensive lineman Leonard Williams before the scheduled start of free agency.

The NFL’s deadline for teams to use the franchise or transition tag is today. As has long been the belief (and has been recently reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport), the New York Giants are expected to use the tag on defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

Williams's tag amount would be around $19.35 million since this would be the second year in a row he’s being tagged. The CBA calls for players who are getting a tag for the second year running to receive 120% of their previous year’s tag.

Here’s what else you need to know about this looming possibility of the Giants, the franchise tag, and Leonard Williams

Where do things stand with contract negotiations between the Giants and Williams?

At last check, the two sides weren’t close to an agreement, but the thing to remember here is that contract negotiations tend to progress at a rapid pace. Once the two sides are in the ballpark, a deal can come together rather quickly, so just because the Giants use the tag on Williams doesn’t mean that’s what he’ll play on for 2021.

Wait, do the Giants even have $19.35 million in cap space to tag Williams?

Currently, they’re not believed to--they're estimated to have around $10 million in cap space. But they have already began making cuts to create space, and more moves are expected, including some contract restructures. The Giants have until the start of the new league year to clear away the necessary salary cap space to accommodate the tag and be under whatever the new league-wide salary cap floor is.

Is there any scenario where Williams won’t get the franchise tag?

The only one would be if they get his signature on a contract. Otherwise, expect Williams to be tagged if the deadline is today, even if the two sides make progress and reach an agreement.

If they tag Williams and he signs a new contract, can they re-apply the tag on Dalvin Tomlinson?

No. One tag per player per year.

If they tag Williams, does this mean they won’t be able to retain Tomlinson?

Not necessarily, though it might make things a little bit more complicated as for this to work, the Giants would need both Tomlinson and Williams to have a combined first-year cap hit of under $16 million.

What happens if the deadline to use the tags is pushed back?

That would benefit the Giants and any other team contemplating using the tag because it buys them more time to negotiate.

Is there any scenario where Williams won’t be a Giant?

The Giants could always decide not to use the tag or let Williams walk away, but that’s not believed to be in their plans. If you want to put a percentage on whether Williams will be a Giant in 2021, figure 99.9%.

What happens if the Giants and Williams don’t get a long-term deal done?

The two sides have until July 15 to reach a multi-year deal; otherwise, he’ll play the 2021 season o the tag amount, as he did last year.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.