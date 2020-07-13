GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Report: Giants, Leonard Williams to Wait on a Long-term Deal - Why That Makes Sense

Patricia Traina

With the NFL deadline to sign franchise players to a new contract just two days away, the Giants and defensive lineman Leonard Williams are not expected to reach a long-term deal.

Besides the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 virus, the league is potentially facing a significant drop in revenue that could directly affect the 2021 salary cap. It's believed that with no clarity regarding what the cap might look like next year, it creates pause among some teams regarding long-term contracts for certain players. 

There is another reason that could explain any reluctance the team might have on signing off on Williams's long-term contract.

The new coaching staff.

The staff, led by head coach Joe Judge, has inherited a roster of players that may or may not fit into the planned schemes. While Judge himself has stated that he’s willing to give everyone a clean slate to prove their worthiness of being on the team, one can’t ignore that history has shown coaches have a preference of bringing in their own players whenever possible.

That’s something Judge, and his staff did this off-season with Nate Ebner, Montrae Hartage, Blake Martinez, Kyler Fackrell, and Cooper Rush, to name a few.

To saddle Judge with any player right now long-term wouldn’t be fair and could end up hurting the team if things don’t work out.

Look at what happened with Odell Beckham Jr and Pat Shurmur. The Giants signed Beckham to a long-term deal before he set foot on the playing field for Shurmur. When the relationship soured, the Giants moved on from Beckham, a move that hamstrung the team's salary cap.

Thus saddling Judge with any player long-term would appear to be counterproductive to general manager Gettleman’s goal of working collaboratively with Judge.

Speaking of Gettleman, what about the draft capital he gave up, which was a third-round pick this year and a fifth-rounder for 2021?

RELATED: Leonard Williams: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

First, let’s make something clear. Despite Gettleman’s attempt to explain the move, other than getting to know the guy up close and personal by having him in the building every day, what else could have been learned about him that four-plus years of film couldn't answer? 

And while Williams’ stats in eight games weren’t quite what Giants fans were hoping for, he did make an impact on the defense last year

The trade itself can’t be undone. But if there is any consolation for the Giants in justifying the cost, ask yourself what players who ultimately went in the third round of the draft this year are likely to start and have a significant role for their team as Williams is projected to have for the Giants in 2020.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New Team Name Coming, but the Giants-Washington Football Club's Rivalry Won't Change

What happens when a football club changes it name? Does it wipe out its prior history with the other teams? That all depends on the circumstances surrounding the switch, so we did some research.

Patricia Traina

Inside the NFL Officials' Quest to Create a Safe Workplace

The NFL and NFLPA aren't the only ones trying to figure out how to create the safest possible workplace. The league's officials have their own set of unique challenges, many of which are still being worked out, that need to be resolved.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run - July 13

NFC East Morning Run - July 13

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | July 12, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the latest in Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker's ongoing legal battle.

Jackson Thompson

by

Bluesscout

Countdown to Camp: Can Special Teams Make a Difference for Giants in 2020?

The Giants troublesome 2019 team was at least able to rely on efficient special teams play, but in 2020, can the special teams contribute directly to at least a win or two?

Jackson Thompson

Revealing the Positions Where the Giants Could Use More Depth

With training camp less than three weeks away, the Giants roster could probably use a little more infusion of depth at certain positions. Here's our look at those positions and which available free agents we would consider.

Patricia Traina

Countdown to Camp: Who Will Be the Giants' Return Specialist?

The Giants special teams unit was pretty good last year in most major categories. But for the kickoff return unit, they're looking to rise from 10th place in the league rankings to a top-5 position, and this one young player could be the guy who helps them accomplish that.

Gene Clemons

by

HoogieCoogieMan

DeAndre Baker Not Involved in Attempted Cover-up, Lawyer Claims

Baker's attorneys dispute the explosive report by the Daily News suggesting that Baker may have been part of a cover-up to pay off witnesses in the case.

Patricia Traina

by

BigBlueGmen1986

Nate Solder Hints at Displeasure with NFL's Plan to Start 2020 Season

The Giants player rep says there won't be football if the NFL doesn't do its part to keep players safe.

Patricia Traina

by

Fidgef

Julian Love: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

Nick Falato has a complete breakdown of second-year Giants safety Julian Love's film.

Nick Falato