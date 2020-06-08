Why Leonard Williams Might Want to Wait to Sign a Long-term Contract

When the Giants acquired defensive lineman Leonard Williams from the Jets last year in exchange for two draft picks, they weren't thinking of the pending free agent as a short-term rental.

Here we are with the July 15 deadline inching ever so close, and the two sides have not only failed to agree on a long-term contract but also minimal movement on that front.

It's believed that the Giants remain optimistic that they'll get a deal done before that July 15 deadline date, but it wouldn't be surprising if Williams' camp rests on its laurels and plays out the $16.1 million franchise tender.

There are several reasons why Williams might want to put any talk of a long-term contract on hold. The first one has to do with his role in the Giants defense.

As it already stands, Williams filed a grievance in April over the tag he received, challenging that he should have received the tag for a defensive end, which is $17.8 million for one year.

While it can probably be assumed that the Giants and Williams' agents have discussed his potential use in defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's defense, it would not be surprising if Williams' side prefers to take a wait-and-see approach.

This might be preferred to ensure that they don't potentially shortchange Williams premium money down the line.

Speaking of down the line, there is the matter of the market to consider. To get a long-term deal done right now would mean Williams' agents would, in essence, be competing against themselves.

However, if they have him play on the one-year franchise tender, come next year, Williams would be one of two defensive ends well under the age of 30 to hit free agency.

With all that said, the Giants could slap the franchise tag on Williams again next year, especially if he has a breakout year in Graham's defense.

But there are a couple of things that need to be considered with that as well.

First, no one knows if the 2021 NFL salary cap, projected to be $215 million, will drop due to COVID-19 related changes made to the game (specifically fan attendance).

If that happens, that would undoubtedly impact the revenue distributed to both sides.

Absent a solution to ensure that the 32 NFL teams don't have to launch a massive player purge to get under whatever the new salary cap number is should it be lower, it could make planning long-term tricky.

Along those lines, the Giants have other contracts they'll need to address next year, including defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson, who would also lead the pack.

Also, running back Saquon Barkley would be eligible to seek a new contract after this season, a deal that is certainly not expected to come cheaply if Barkley flourishes in offensive coordinator Jason Garrett's system.

In short, there are plenty of reasons for both sides to get a long-term deal done now, including the security for Williams and the likelihood of him having guaranteed money in at least the first two years of a new contract.

Perhaps both sides will agree to do so before the July 15 deadline. If they don't, it will sure make for an interesting dilemma for Giants general manager Dave Gettleman next year.