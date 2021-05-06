Why the Giants Should Consider Adding RB Kerryon Johnson

Johnson, waived by the Lions this week, would help bolster what is right now a paper-thin running backs room.

In a perfect world, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley not only returns better, stronger, and faster than ever following his torn ACL injury, but he's ready to--pardon the pun--hit the ground running as of Day 1 of the 2021 season.

Unfortunately, we don't live in a perfect world. So while there is a great deal of optimism by the Giants and Barkley that the second overall pick in the 2018 draft will be good as new, the reality of Barkley being able to carry a full work right out of the chute is unrealistic.

That's one of the main reasons why the Giants added Devontae Booker in free agency, an acquisition that gives the Giants an experienced runner who is an every-down back capable of stepping in for Barkley if he's not 100% ready to go. But even with Booker on the roster and the addition of Gary Brightwell in the draft, the Giants running back position is still precariously thin to where it wouldn't be such a bad idea if they added to that group.

Enter Kerryon Johnson, a former second-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions and a guy with whom Giants front office executive Kyle O'Brien no doubt has familiarity.

Johnson, the odd man out in a Lions running backs room that includes D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, and seventh-round draft pick Jermar Jefferson, was Detroit's second-round pick in 2018.

Unfortunately, two straight injury-filled seasons cut into the promising 23-year-old's production. As a rookie, he played in just ten games, rushing for 641 yards and three touchdowns.

The following year, his season was cut in half by another knee injury. And although he made it through his first 16-game season last year, Johnson faded into the background behind Swift and the legendary Adrian Peterson.

Just 23 years old, Johnson's injury history is undoubtedly concerning. Still, if asked to provide insurance to a team such as the Giants where running back is thin, there might be a potential match if the Giants team doctors are satisfied with his medicals.

Regardless, it would behoove the Giants to add another veteran to this position on a one-year veteran minimum deal. Alfred Morris, who was with the team last year, is still unsigned and is not believed t have retired, so he could be an option if Johnson's medicals don't pass the test.

While the Giants, who have several other inexperienced running backs on their roster, are not afraid to give those kids a chance to play, it remains to be seen if they'll be as open-minded about doing so in a year where they need to win more games.

