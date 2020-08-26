SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmBig Blue+Game DayTransactions
Search

Xavier McKinney, David Mayo Suffer Significant Injuries

Patricia Traina

The New York Giants defense has suffered two potentially crushing blows, including one to a promising young rookie for whom they had high hopes.

Safety Xavier McKinney, the team’s second-round draft pick this year out of Alabama, fractured his left foot. He was scheduled to undergo surgery later this afternoon at Hospital for Special Surgery, where foot specialist Dr. Martin O'Malley will perform the procedure.

McKinney was projected to be the starting free safety alongside Jabrill Peppers. He, Peppers, and second-year man Julian Love were shaping up to form the Giants best trio of safeties since 2011 when the team had Deon Grant, Kenny Phillips, and Antrel Rolle.

Love, who last year stepped in for Peppers when he had to miss the final four games of the season with a back injury, projects as the fill-in for McKinney while he recovers from his injury.

Inside linebacker David Mayo, who last year tied for second on the team with a career-high 80 tackles, has a torn meniscus in his left knee and is scheduled to undergo surgery tomorrow. Mayo, who re-signed with the Giants in the off-season, was projected to be a key part of the run defense this year.

The Giants added a bunch of linebackers in the draft this year, including Cam Brown, Tae Crowder, and TJ Brunson, all of whom can work inside. In addition to projected starter Blake Martinez, they also have Devante Downs and Ryan Connelly competing for playing time.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How the Giants O-line is Working Toward Becoming a Wall of Fortitude

Giants offensive line coach Marc Colombo is leaving no stone unturned in teaching his charges how to handle a variety of situations that last year left the group looking foolish at times.

Patricia Traina

How Corey Ballentine Has Grown from a Rocky Rookie Campaign

Second-year cornerback Corey Ballentine had a rough rookie campaign both on and off the field. Still, after coming through that and having learned numerous lessons, he feels he’s in a better position to contribute more consistently in Year 2.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants 2020 Fantasy Football Forecast

Nick Falato helps you get ready for your fantasy football draft by advising where the top Giants skill players rank on a big board.

Nick Falato

How Dion Lewis and Saquon Barkley Complement Each Other

Giants running backs Saquon Barkley and Dion Lewis play a position that doesn't guarantee any long careers, but their respective experiences could make them one of the most productive duos in the NFL this season.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 26, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the Cowboys not planning to sign safety Earl Thomas

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Day at Camp: Judge Contemplates Letting Jones Take Some Lumps

The NFL quarterback is a sacred cow, so much that whenever they’re on the practice field, they wear the red jersey, which means “Do not touch.” But that could be changing Friday night for starter Daniel Jones.

Patricia Traina

Giants to Sign CB Brandon Williams | Report

Williams was a college running back who will likely compete to provide depth on special teams.

Patricia Traina

Thomas McGaughey is Cooking Up Some Giants Gumbo on Special Teams

The Giants special teams coordinator will have a mixture of veterans and youth as he looks to build the right units each week to help the Giants win the field position battle.

Jackson Thompson

Jason Garrett Offers Clues About Giants Offensive Philosophies

More screens, RPOs, and vertical concepts? These are all possibilities for the Giants new offense under offensive coordinator Jason Garrett as he prepares to lead the Giants offense back to respectability this year.

Patricia Traina

Giants Optimistic About Unlocking Leonard Williams' Potential

The Giants need Leonard Williams to finally take that long-awaited step forward as a pass rusher. Defensive line coach Sean Spencer is going to do all he can to make sure that happens this year.

Jackson Thompson

by

Jackson Thompson