Zak DeOssie Announces His Retirement

Veteran Giants long snapper Zak DeOssie has officially announced his retirement.

DeOssie was selected in the fourth round (No. 116 overall) of the 2007 draft out of Brown, and was the first player in Brown history to be invited to the league's annual combine.

Initially a linebacker, he converted full time to long snapper, a position that his father Steve (who also played for the Giants during the 1989-93 seasons) also played.

Zak and Steve DeOssie hold a special place in NFL history as being the only father-son duo to win a Super Bowl championship with the same franchise, Steve in 1990, and Zak in 2007 and 2011.

The younger DeOssie played in 199 regular-season NFL games. In addition to being a two-time Super Bowl champion, he was also a two-time Pro Bowler (2008, 2010).

DeOssie thanked the Giants organization, with whom he spent 13 seasons, for what he described as "the best years of my life."

I have worked with, and for, the best of the best, and that has made me better in every way, every single day. I am forever grateful for the opportunity, the lifelong friendships, and ten lifetimes worth of memories - the big wins on big stages, the tiny victories behind the scenes, and the challenges that have taught me so much. Eli said it best: Once a Giant, Always a Giant, Only a Giant. What an honor.

DeOssie, who during his time with the Giants was a NFLPA player rep and board member, is joining Goldman Sachs, where he will work in Private Wealth Management.

DeOssie and Eli Manning, who retired in January, were the last of the players remaining from the team's Super Bowl XLII championship in 2007 and their 2011 Super Bowl team.