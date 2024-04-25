How to Watch Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft
The long wait is over. Beginning tonight, the smoke surrounding the New York Giants draft plans will finally clear as we see what general manager Joe Schoen has in store for the fan base.
As usual, the Giants have so many options. Will they stay at No. 6? Trade up? Trade down? Will they go for a quarterback? A receiver? Something else? And what surprise will develop in the first round that could shape how the board falls?
It all unfolds tonight live from Detroit. Keep it here all weekend long as we bring you full coverage of the Giants' draft weekend activities.
How to Watch the 2024 NFL Draft
When
- Thursday, April 25, 8 p.m. ET — Round 1
- Friday, April 26, 7 p.m. ET — Rounds 2-3
- Saturday, April 27, 12 p.m. ET — Rounds 4-7
Television
Round 1: Thursday, April 25, 2023, 8 p.m. ET
- Watch: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes
- Listen: SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio
Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26, 2023, 7 p.m. ET
- Watch: ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network
- Listen: SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27, 2023, 12 p.m. ET
- Watch: ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network
- Listen: SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio
Time limits
- Round 1: 10 minutes per selection.
- Round 2: Seven minutes per selection.
- Rounds 3-6: Five minutes per selection.
- Round 7: Four minutes per selection.
Giants Selections
First Round
- No. 6 overall
Second Round
- No. 47 overall (via Seattle)
Third Round
- No. 70 overall
Fourth Round
- No. 107 overall
Fifth Round
- No. 166 overall (via Carolina, via San Francisco)
Sixth Round
- No. 183 overall
