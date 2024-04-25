Giants Country

How to Watch Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft

The speculation is about to end as we start to get some answers. Here's how you can follow along.

Patricia Traina

The NFL draft will be held in Detroit for the first time.
The long wait is over. Beginning tonight, the smoke surrounding the New York Giants draft plans will finally clear as we see what general manager Joe Schoen has in store for the fan base.

As usual, the Giants have so many options. Will they stay at No. 6? Trade up? Trade down? Will they go for a quarterback? A receiver? Something else? And what surprise will develop in the first round that could shape how the board falls?

It all unfolds tonight live from Detroit. Keep it here all weekend long as we bring you full coverage of the Giants' draft weekend activities. 

How to Watch the 2024 NFL Draft

When

  • Thursday, April 25, 8 p.m. ET — Round 1
  • Friday, April 26, 7 p.m. ET — Rounds 2-3
  • Saturday, April 27, 12 p.m. ET — Rounds 4-7

Television

Round 1: Thursday, April 25, 2023, 8 p.m. ET

  • Watch: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes
  • Listen: SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26, 2023, 7 p.m. ET

  • Watch: ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network
  • Listen: SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27, 2023, 12 p.m. ET

  • Watch: ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network
  • Listen: SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio

Time limits

  • Round 1: 10 minutes per selection.
  • Round 2: Seven minutes per selection.
  • Rounds 3-6: Five minutes per selection.
  • Round 7: Four minutes per selection.

Giants Selections

First Round

  • No. 6 overall

Second Round

  • No. 47 overall (via Seattle)

Third Round

  • No. 70 overall

Fourth Round

  • No. 107 overall  

Fifth Round

  • No. 166 overall (via Carolina, via San Francisco)

Sixth Round

  • No. 183 overall
Patricia Traina

PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets.