Giants Country

Patriots Reportedly Want What from Giants for Third Overall Pick?

The Giants would reportedly have to pay a pretty steep price to move up three spots in the first round.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

According to an ESPN report, the New England Patriots, who hold the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft, are thought to want the Giants' first—and second-round picks this year and 2025.


Per the NFL trade value chart, there is a 600-point difference between the draft's third and sixth overall picks. If the Patriots' reported asking price is accurate, it's not hard to see why Giants general manager Joe Schoen would be reluctant to give up that much.

The Giants, believed to be eyeing North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye in the draft, only have six picks and additional needs at cornerback, receiver, defensive line, and safety.

It's unknown what, if any, counteroffer the Giants made, but barring an 11th-hour change of heart by either side, it sure does look as though the Patriots are going to stay at No. 3, and the Giants, barring a trade down, will pick at No. 6.

Published
Patricia Traina

PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.