Patriots Reportedly Want What from Giants for Third Overall Pick?
According to an ESPN report, the New England Patriots, who hold the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft, are thought to want the Giants' first—and second-round picks this year and 2025.
Per the NFL trade value chart, there is a 600-point difference between the draft's third and sixth overall picks. If the Patriots' reported asking price is accurate, it's not hard to see why Giants general manager Joe Schoen would be reluctant to give up that much.
The Giants, believed to be eyeing North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye in the draft, only have six picks and additional needs at cornerback, receiver, defensive line, and safety.
It's unknown what, if any, counteroffer the Giants made, but barring an 11th-hour change of heart by either side, it sure does look as though the Patriots are going to stay at No. 3, and the Giants, barring a trade down, will pick at No. 6.
