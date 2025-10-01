NY Giants Week 5 Storylines: Can Dart, Big Blue Deliver an Encore Showing?
The New York Giants, fresh off their Week 4 upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers, seek to make it two in a row this weekend for the first time since the 2023 season, when they won three games in a row from Weeks 11-14, with a Week 13 bye wedged in there.
But they're heading down south to what has basically been a house of horrors for them: the Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints, a venue where the Giants have lost five of their last six contests, their last win coming on October 3, 2021.
The Saints have fallen on some hard times of late, particularly on offense, where they're in search of a long-term answer at quarterback. The Saints have scored 66 points in four games, ranking last in the NFC, and have given up 121 points, the second-most in the NFC and third-most in the league.
The Giants, meanwhile, have averaged 18.25 points per game, 27th in the league. They've already scored at least 20 points in two of their four games, one of those seeing the Giants top the 30-point mark. The hope is that they can surpass last season, when they reached the 20-point mark only five times and the 30-point mark once.
Can the Giants, who successfully launched the Jaxson Dart era last week, keep things rolling? Here's a look at the top storylines leading up to the answer.
Replacing Malik
Let’s get the obvious out of the way first. There IS no replacing Malik Nabers, not unless the Giants can somehow find a time machine and go back to the days when Odell Beckham Jr was in his prime.
However, the reality is that the Giants will have to figure out a way to supplement the production that Nabers brought to the offense for the remainder of the year.
The first place they’re expected to look is at their own roster, turning back the calendar to 2023 when they didn’t have Nabers on the roster. During that time, Darius Slayton was the pseudo No. 1 receiver, finishing with 770 receiving yards in the role.
The Giants in that season also had Wan’Dale Robinson (until he tore his ACL) and tight end Darren Waller. Waller, these days, is in Miami, leaving Slayton, Robinson, and Theo Johnson as the three most likely players who will combine to supplement the hole Nabers’s absence leaves in the lineup, with additional help coming from Beau Collins and Jalin Hyatt.
The Giants could also go outside of the organization for help, but their cap space of $2.267 million (last in the league) doesn’t leave much breathing room as far as what they can spend, unless they clear out some more space.
As of Tuesday, the Giants didn’t have anyone in for a workout, which would seem to indicate they’re going to roll with who they have. That said, Slayton (groin) has been on the injury report for the first four weeks, but has been able to play; we’ll see if the team sticks to its course.
Dart’s Encore
Jaxson Dart has been the toast of the town since his big NFL debut, and rightfully so, given the moxie he displayed out there.
However, it is also worth noting that the Giants employed a more run-heavy offense in their 21-18 win over the Chargers, resulting in Dart dropping back just 25 times, which is significantly below the Giants' average of 37.3 times per game thus far this season.
That’s because the plan was for a lot of read options, a lot of short passes, and a lot of bang-bang plays.
Dart averaged just 5.6 yards per pass attempt, placing him 32nd among 38 quarterbacks who have at least 20 attempts. With the loss of Nabers, it’s fair to wonder if the Giants stick with a similar plan or if they will look to open things up a bit more with their new signal caller this week.
Protecting “the Franchise”
The Saints' offense isn’t the only unit struggling. New Orleans is tied for fifth league-wide with 11 sacks, but per TruMedia (via Locked On Giants podcast), opposing quarterbacks have combined for a 117.8 passer rating and have only been pressured 33 times, tied for the lowest number of pressures in the league (with Carolina).
That should be good news for a Giants offensive line that, per PFF data, has allowed 59 pressures through four games, the eighth most in the league, but last week, thanks to the full-time return of left tackle Andrew Thomas, allowed just six pressures in 29 dropbacks, a season low.
