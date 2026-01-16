Jim Harbaugh Had Three-Word Defense of Justin Herbert Amid Recent Playoff Woes

Justin Herbert did little to rectify the narratives surrounding his lack of postseason success during the Chargers’ 16-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

In that loss, Herbert went 19-of-31 for 159 yards while facing immense pressure from a Patriots’ defensive front that sacked him six times. He is now 0-3 in the playoffs with no signs of the monkey coming off his back anytime soon.

After setting the rookie passing touchdowns record and throwing for over 5,000 yards in his sophomore campaign, Herbert quickly was tabbed as one of the league’s great young quarterbacks. Unfortunately for Herbert, the wins didn’t immediately follow—giving an easy target for critics to point to.

The Chargers reached the postseason for the first time with Herbert in 2022, a game that saw Los Angeles blow a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars. The Chargers failed to make the postseason the next two seasons and replaced Brandon Staley with Jim Harbaugh as their head coach. They have made the playoffs in their first two seasons under Harbaugh, but with Herbert playing poorly and failing to win either game, the notion that he can’t win in the postseason will follow him into next season.

Those performances, however, don’t have much impact on the Chargers’ view of Herbert. When asked if they’re concerned with Herbert’s play in the postseason the last two years, Harbaugh resoundingly replied, “Justin’s a winner.”

Harbaugh continued, “I don’t think there’s anybody that could watch him the way he prepares, trains, the level of talent and not say that he’s a winner. 100% in my mind.”

General manager Joe Hortiz said, “No. I’m concerned that we didn’t win. It has nothing to do with any individual player.”

As for how they plan to get Herbert over the hump to win his first playoff game, Harbaugh simply responded, “keep building the team.”

It’s unsurprising to hear Harbaugh remains confident in his quarterback. Harbaugh was complimentary of Herbert a year ago when he threw four picks in a playoff loss to the Texans, and has regularly extended enormous—and sometimes odd—praise toward the 27-year-old signal-caller.

That sentiment is felt across the Chargers organization, with players from Khalil Mack to Bradley Bozeman defending Herbert and wishing they could have helped him earn the win.

The Chargers will now turn their focus to building up Herbert’s supporting cast. They’re in search of a new offensive coordinator after firing Greg Roman, and will also need to boost the offensive line that was hampered by injuries and poor play in 2025.

