Giants Assistant Coach Update: What John Harbaugh is Looking For

With the fanfare of his introductory press conference now in the books, it’s time for New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh to get down to the business of filling out his assistant coaching staff.

Harbaugh already has some ideas about what he’s looking for and where to find it.

“We will build the very best coaching staff that we can. I'll tell you it'll be a great coaching staff,” he said during his podium remarks. “My dad (Jack Harbaugh) always said it starts with teachers.

“Coaches are teachers first, the ability to teach, the ability to take a vision that's well-organized, a structure that's put together in a really good way that the players can play fast, play around their skill set.

“You've got to create something like that and then present it to the guys and train it in a way that the guys can get out there and play with a lot of confidence and just cut it loose and play fast. That's what we're going to try to do, and we're going to bring a bunch of coaches who are capable of building that. We're going to do that.”

Harbaugh added that he’ll look at the holdover coaches from the Giants’ last staff and will also reach out to some of his assistants from Baltimore who are granted permission to speak with him.

From the Giants staff, two names that come to mind are offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and tight ends coach turned offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, two assistants left over from the Brian Daboll era whom the team endorsed to Harbaugh.

Both coaches were to interview with Harbaugh by Wednesday.

As for his previous staff, aside from offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who is up for the Cleveland Browns head coaching job, there was speculation that Harbaugh might have an interest in special teams coordinator Chris Horton.

However, per the NFL Network , Horton, along with Ravens assistant special teams coach Anthony Levine, Sr. and senior special teams coach Randy Brown will not be allowed to interview for lateral moves pending the still-to-be-named new head coach’s decision.

Harbaugh is also reportedly set to interview Minnesota Vikings passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Daronte Jones for their defensive coordinator position.

