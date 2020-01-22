GiantsCountry
2019 Season Review: A Complete Look at the Roster and Where They Go From Here

Patricia Traina

Giants Coaching Updates: Giants Reportedly Add Four New Assistant Coaches

It was a busy day of Senior Bowl practices and assistant coaching hires for Giants head coach Joe Judge.

Patricia Traina

HoogieCoogieMan

Unit Review | More Pass Rushers, Please

The Giants pass rush had one of its better seasons in the last three years, but there is still a long way to go.

Patricia Traina

TonyBologna1776

Draft Prospect Preview | LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

The Giants need a playmaker on defense. Simmons has all the tools to be that play maker.

Ahmed Shifa

Giants Unit Review: The D-line Steps Up

If there was a bright spot on the Giants 2019 defensive unit, the defensive line was it.

Patricia Traina

TonyBologna1776

What the Giants Offense Might Look Like Under Jason Garrett

The Giants will probably move from running a mostly West Coast Offense toward an Air Coryell system. But there will be mixtures of elements as Joe Judge and new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett look to create a multiple offensive attack.

Patricia Traina

StresmmUrchin

Draft Prospect Preview | OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Who are some names to watch for the Giants in this year's draft? We'll be taking a look at some of them in the days leading up to the draft.

Ahmed Shifa

Senior Bowl Prospects That Could Be Fits for the Giants

The Senior Bowl practices begin Tuesday. The Giants will be in attendance and they'll likely be looking at all of the prospects, but here is a short list of some of the more intriguing candidates on whom they might place a strong focus.

Patricia Traina

Report: Marc Colombo to Interview for Giants Offensive Line Coach Position

Colombo could end up reuniting with Jason Garrett in New York if hired.

Patricia Traina

Giants Unit Review: The Curious Case of the Receivers

A look at how the Giants receiving unit fared in its first year without Odell Beckham Jr.

Patricia Traina

Darius Slayton Eyes a Big Jump in Year 2

The Giants rookie receiver was one of the biggest bright spots in a lost season but believes he can be even better in Year 2.

Pat Ragazzo