Catching Up with Former New York Giants Receiver Ron Dixon

Former New York Giants receiver Ron Dixon used to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with his electrifying speed on the gridiron. These days he has a new television program in the works he hopes will also keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Former New York Giants receiver Ron Dixon was the team's third-round draft pick out of Lambuth in 2000. Known for his blazing speed, the 6-foot, 190-pound Dixon was also part of some memorable moments in New York Giants history.

In the 2000 postseason, Dixon scored a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter of their Wild Card game against their division rivals. Up 7-0, the Giants never looked back, going on to beat the Eagles 20-10 in that postseason game.

Dixon also famously scored the only points for the Giants in Super Bowl XXXV, those coming on a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in a 34-7 losing effort, the Giants' only loss in the Super Bowl in five appearances.

His two kickoff returns for touchdowns in the 2000 postseason set an NFL record for the most kickoff returns for a touchdown in a postseason campaign.

The following year, Dixon was part of another play that went on to become legendary. Named the "76 Lambuth Special" after Dixon's alma mater, the Giants very nearly spoiled the Eagles' chances of winning the NFC East in 2001 only to fall short.

With the Eagles up 24-21, the Giants had seven seconds left to mount a comeback. With the ball on their 20-yard line, quarterback Kerry Collins operated from the shotgun and hit running back Tiki Barber for a 14-yard completion.

Just when it looked as though Barber was going to be tackled, he lateralled the ball to a streaking Dixon, who was coming across the formation. Dixon then ran the ball 62 yards before being stopped just short of the end zone, the stop not only sealing the win for the hated Eagles but also sewing up the NFC East division crown.

The Giants would finish that season 7-9 and in third place in the division.

Dixon retired from the NFL after the 2003 season after injuries began taking a toll on his body. These days, he's been keeping busy by working on a new television program, 2 THE MAXX, a multi-episode “high stakes, high reward” adventure program produced by Eric Leopardi and Brand Brain Media which will air on the NBC network this fall.

Giants Country's Hannah Hoover recently caught up with Dixon to reminisce about his days as a Giant and to discuss his exciting new television show. Check out the video above to hear what Dixon had to say.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.