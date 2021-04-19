Early Sports Book Odds Predict Giants to Finish Under .500 in 2021

And if that comes to fruition, that won’t be good news for a Giants team whose co-owner, John Mara, has already gone on record as expecting more wins starting this season.

The NFL draft has yet to take place, and heck, we don’t even know what the 53-man rosters around the league will look like. But that hasn’t stopped the oddsmakers from predicting how many wins each NFL team is good for in 2021.

The William Hill Sports Book, in its latest odds (April 15, 2021), has forecasted the Giants, who last year finished with six wins and very nearly won the NFC East, will finish with just one more win in 2021--a 7-10 record for what would be the Giants fifth straight season with a won-loss record under .500.

If that’s not bad enough, the oddsmaker also has the quarterback strapped Eagles forecasted for seven wins. In comparison, the Washington Football Team, who won the NFC East last year, gets the benefit of the doubt with eight wins forecasted, and the Cowboys, who anticipate the return of quarterback Dak Prescott, are down for at least 9.5 wins.

But take heart, Giants fans. If you’re the gambling type, I wouldn’t put too much stock in these odds just yet, not when there is still a draft to be held, training camp to be done, and a season to play. Things can change in a heartbeat, which is why the phrase “any given Sunday” still holds very much true every day.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook.

Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.