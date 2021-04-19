NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Early Sports Book Odds Predict Giants to Finish Under .500 in 2021

And if that comes to fruition, that won’t be good news for a Giants team whose co-owner, John Mara, has already gone on record as expecting more wins starting this season.
Author:
Publish date:

The NFL draft has yet to take place, and heck, we don’t even know what the 53-man rosters around the league will look like. But that hasn’t stopped the oddsmakers from predicting how many wins each NFL team is good for in 2021.

The William Hill Sports Book, in its latest odds (April 15, 2021), has forecasted the Giants, who last year finished with six wins and very nearly won the NFC East, will finish with just one more win in 2021--a 7-10 record for what would be the Giants fifth straight season with a won-loss record under .500.

If that’s not bad enough, the oddsmaker also has the quarterback strapped Eagles forecasted for seven wins. In comparison, the Washington Football Team, who won the NFC East last year, gets the benefit of the doubt with eight wins forecasted, and the Cowboys, who anticipate the return of quarterback Dak Prescott, are down for at least 9.5 wins.

But take heart, Giants fans. If you’re the gambling type, I wouldn’t put too much stock in these odds just yet, not when there is still a draft to be held, training camp to be done, and a season to play. Things can change in a heartbeat, which is why the phrase “any given Sunday” still holds very much true every day.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook.

Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmets of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) resting on equipment case on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
This and That

Early Sports Book Odds Predict Giants to Finish Under .500 in 2021

Nov 7, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) runs with the ball after a catch as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jordan Mosley (18) defends during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium.
Draft

New York Giants Draft Needs: A Tight End Now or a Later?

Sep 3, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman during the Blue-White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium.
Draft

Revealing Some Criteria Used by Giants, NFL Teams in Grading Draft Prospects

Dec 5, 2020; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Boston College Eagles tight end Hunter Long (80) celebrates with Eagles running back Pat Garwo III (24) after catching a touchdown pass against the Virginia Cavaliers in the second quarter at Scott Stadium.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Hunter Long, Boston College

Alabama Jaylen Waddle returns the opening kickoff vs. Tennessee and left the game after sustaining a broken ankle on the play.
Draft

New York Giants Draft Needs: Never Too Many Receivers

Jan 30, 2021; Mobile, AL, USA; American running back Elijah Mitchell of Louisiana (15) runs the ball in the first half of the 2021 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana

Computer keyboard with a mail icon.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Feeling a Draft

Dec 28, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes against New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty (30) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium.
News

New York Giants Reportedly Hosting Free-Agent DB Jason McCourty