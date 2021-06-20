Eli Manning and Shaun O'Hara Swap Dad Jokes on Father's Day

Back in the day, there was no better center-quarterback combination than Shaun O'Hara and Eli Manning, and not just because of their play on the field.

O'Hara and Manning both have something of a mischievous side as far as pulling pranks on each other and their teammates.

Well, now the two teammates are squaring off against each other for a special Father's Day edition of "Dad Jokes," as produced by the Giants' official website. In the four-minute video that's sure to delight Giants fans of all ages, anything goes.

As for who between O'Hara and Manning has the brighter future in comedy, well, check it out and draw your own conclusions.

If nothing else, you're guaranteed to get a chuckle (not to mention some eye-rolling jokes you can potentially use at your Father's Day grill fest or your next social gathering.

More from Giants Country

Be sure to keep it locked on Giants Country all the time!