Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Eli Manning and Shaun O'Hara Swap Dad Jokes on Father's Day

Get ready to laugh, Giants fans.
Author:
Publish date:

Back in the day, there was no better center-quarterback combination than Shaun O'Hara and Eli Manning, and not just because of their play on the field.

O'Hara and Manning both have something of a mischievous side as far as pulling pranks on each other and their teammates.

Well, now the two teammates are squaring off against each other for a special Father's Day edition of "Dad Jokes," as produced by the Giants' official website. In the four-minute video that's sure to delight Giants fans of all ages, anything goes.

As for who between O'Hara and Manning has the brighter future in comedy, well, check it out and draw your own conclusions.

If nothing else, you're guaranteed to get a chuckle (not to mention some eye-rolling jokes you can potentially use at your Father's Day grill fest or your next social gathering. 

More from Giants Country

Be sure to keep it locked on Giants Country all the time!

Nov 12, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) walks towards the locker room after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
This and That

Eli Manning and Shaun O'Hara Swap Dad Jokes on Father's Day

Oct 4, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants nose tackle Austin Johnson (98) closes in on Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - DT Austin Johnson

Oct 27, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Big Blue+

A Deep Look at the Giants' Running Backs Ahead of Training Camp

Rysen John
Big Blue+

TE Rysen John: New York Giants Training Camp Preview

Computer keyboard with a mail icon.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: Early Summer Edition

Dec 20, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson (25) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - CB Adoree' Jackson

New York Giants center Evan Brown, second from right, and the offensive line practice during Giants OTAs on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

Despite Metrics to the Contrary, Giants' Offensive Line Did Show Some Growth

May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
News

This Player Was Named the New York Giants' "Big Regret" of Offseason