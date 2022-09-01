Giants Defensive Lineman Nick Williams Gets a Special Locker Assignment

Ever since the New York Giants christened the Quest Diagnostics Training Center --then known as the Timex Performance Center--in 2010, quarterback Eli Manning held the same locker stall from Day 1 right up to his final season in 2019.

Well, it's been two years since NFL locker rooms have been open to reporters, and a lot has changed. This week, as the Giants opened up their locker room doors to reporters, there was quite a bit of change inside the locker room, most notably at the stall once occupied by Manning.

Now assigned to defensive lineman Nick Williams, the Giants immortalized the stall with a special commemorative plaque above Williams' nameplate, which you can see below.

Patricia Traina

Williams has been in the league since 2013, three years after the QDTC opened. But suffice it to say, he doesn't quite have the resume that Manning possesses. Still, there's something special about being assigned the locker once held by a member of the team's Ring of Honor and, in the minds of many, a future Hall of Famer.

And who knows? Maybe Manning left a little bit of that special brand of magic for future generations of Giants to tap into.

Join the Giants Country Community