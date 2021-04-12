Giants Finish in Middle of Pack League-wide in 16-Game Schedule Era

The 16-game schedule had its ups and downs for the New York Giants, who finished in the second half of the league in terms of winning percentage.

With the new 17-game NFL schedule due out early next month, the final tally is in regarding how the league performed during the 16-game regular-season era (1978-2020).

Here are the results, as compiled by Kendall Baker of Axios:

The Giants, who finished with a 340-338-2 record (.501), ranked 16th among the 32 NFL teams.

The last decade really hurt the Giants’ winning percentage. Since 2011, New York has gone 66-94-0, the only decade since the start of the 16-game schedule in which the Giants did not have a winning record.

But take heart, Giants fans, as not only have the Giants made the Super Bowl at least once in each of the last four decades, they’ve won four out of their five Super Bowl appearances.

With their .800 winning percentage in the sport’s biggest game, the Giants are tied with the Cowboys for the lead in that category and are tied with Dallas and Pittsburgh for the most wins in the 16-game schedule era.

The Giants are also the only team during the 16-game era to beat an undefeated team in postseason play. That, of course, took place in Super Bowl XLII when the Giants knocked off the previously undefeated New England Patriots.

