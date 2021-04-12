NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Giants Finish in Middle of Pack League-wide in 16-Game Schedule Era

The 16-game schedule had its ups and downs for the New York Giants, who finished in the second half of the league in terms of winning percentage.
Author:
Publish date:

With the new 17-game NFL schedule due out early next month, the final tally is in regarding how the league performed during the 16-game regular-season era (1978-2020).

Here are the results, as compiled by Kendall Baker of Axios:

The Giants, who finished with a 340-338-2 record (.501), ranked 16th among the 32 NFL teams.

The last decade really hurt the Giants’ winning percentage. Since 2011, New York has gone 66-94-0, the only decade since the start of the 16-game schedule in which the Giants did not have a winning record.

But take heart, Giants fans, as not only have the Giants made the Super Bowl at least once in each of the last four decades, they’ve won four out of their five Super Bowl appearances.

With their .800 winning percentage in the sport’s biggest game, the Giants are tied with the Cowboys for the lead in that category and are tied with Dallas and Pittsburgh for the most wins in the 16-game schedule era.

The Giants are also the only team during the 16-game era to beat an undefeated team in postseason play. That, of course, took place in Super Bowl XLII when the Giants knocked off the previously undefeated New England Patriots.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook.

Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.

New York Giants Helmet
This and That

Giants Finish in Middle of Pack League-wide in 16-Game Schedule Era

Jan 28, 2021; Mobile, Alabama, USA; National running back Rhamondre Stevenson of Oklahoma (29) runs the ball during National practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Oklahoma

Computer keyboard with a mail icon.
Big Blue+

Bonus New York Giants Reader Mailbag

Feb 27, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman speaks to the media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center.
Draft

New York Giants Draft: Making the Case to Trade Down

Sep 30, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Rashawn Slater (70) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Draft

PFF's Draft Tracker Reveals the Fans Pick for the Giants at No. 11

2021 NFL Draft Logo
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Jordan Smith, UAB

Jan 27, 2020; Miami, Florida; USA; General overall view of the NFL Shield logo and helmets at the NFL Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
Draft

Countdown to the Draft: Organizational Checks and Balances

Dec 12, 2020; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe (9) runs after catching a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, Illinois