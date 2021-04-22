NFL Approves Jersey Number Expansion for 2021 (And Giants Are Already Having Fun With It)

The new rule will allow for players of certain position groups to dip into jersey numbers previously unavailable to them.

We interrupt wall-to-wall draft coverage to bring you a little fun piece that's sure to put a smile on your face.

This piece of news comes courtesy of the latest NFL rule change in which players will now have an expanded choice of jersey numbers once they get to the NFL.

This new rule will allow for players to select available jersey numbers as follows:

Quarterbacks, punters, and placekickers: 1–19

1–19 Defensive backs: 1–49

1–49 Running backs, full backs, tight ends, H-backs, and wide receivers: 1–49 and 80-89

1–49 and 80-89 Offensive linemen: 50–79

50–79 Defensive linemen: 50–79 and 90–99

50–79 and 90–99 Linebackers: 1–59 and 90–99

Now for some players like running back Saquon Barkley, their jersey numbers are part of their marketing brand. But for others who maybe had greater flexibility in college as to what numbers they wore, this new rule is sure to be a welcomed change.

One Giants player who seems ready to take advantage of the new rule is safety Jabrill Peppers, who wore No. 5 in college but issued No. 21 with the Giants.

Peppers' college jersey number is currently assigned to kicker Graham Gano, who playfully shot back this response to his teammate:

No word on if Gano, who last year signed a big contract extension, is offering Peppers, who's in the option year of his rookie deal, any kind of discount.

