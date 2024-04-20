New York Giants Pre-Draft Mailbag Question: Trade Back in Round 1?
This week, we will expand the mailbag feature to include questions received during the draft weekend. If you'd like to submit a question, please do so here. Questions may be edited for clarity and length.
(From Edwin R.) If all four top quarterbacks are gone before the Giants pick at No. 6, do you see them trading back one or two spots to get more draft selections, drafting a wide receiver in the first round, and Michael Penix, Jr or Bo Nix with the second-round pick?
And a similar question from David F.
Any thoughts on trading down to get draft capital next year? We are already financially committed to Jones. Why not give him this year while acquiring ammo to move up next year if needed?
Thanks for the questions, guys. I don't know that the Giants would necessarily find a trade partner in the Titans or Falcons, who hold the seventh and eighth pick, respectively, unless a team further down the line was looking to come up to draft Joe Alt (widely projected to go to the Titans at seven). I think if the Giants were to trade down, I would see if Denver, who needs a quarterback, would be interested and if they'd be willing to include cornerback Patrick Surtain II in such a deal, a move that would eliminate a glaring need for the Giants at cornerback.
Joe Schoen has said this is a very deep class at receiver, and I agree. I've made no secret that I'd love to see the Giants draft Rome Odunze at No. 6 (though I'd be just as happy with Malik Nabers or Marvin Harrison Jr). If the Giants were to move down, they could still get a good enough receiver in LSU's Brian Thomas, Jr, who has been projected as a first-round talent.
I don't know if Nix will be there in the second round, but that said, having some additional bargaining chips would allow Schoen to trade back into the bottom of the first round or move up to the top of the second round if there was a player he wanted. So yeah, it will be interesting to see how it plays out.
