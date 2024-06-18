Giants Plan to Sign UFL Running Back Jacob Saylors
The New York Giants are planning to sign UFL running back Jacob Saylors, his agent, Ray Haija, told ML Football.
Saylors, who worked out for the Giants last week, played for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL. This past season, he appeared in nine games with six starts, with 94 rushing attempts for 460 yards and five touchdowns, his rushing yardage total second in the UFL and his rushing touchdowns tied for second in the league.
Saylors also has 151 receiving yards, boosting his 2024 all-purpose yardage total to 611 yards.
The 24-year-old Saylors, who earned All-UFL honors this season, stands 5-10 and weighs 199 pounds. He spent five seasons at East Tennessee State where he ran for 3,851 yards and 33 touchdowns in 51 games. Following his college career, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Bengals.
He posted nine carries for 27 yards in the Bengals’ final preseason game before being cut. He then went on to spend time on the Falcons’ practice squad before suffering an injury and being waived on January 2.
Saylors joins a crowded Giants backfield that will feature Devin Singletary, who signed with the team in March. The Giants also have second year man Eric Gray set to compete with rookies Tyrone Tracy Jr and Dante “Turbo” Miller, and Jashaun Corbin for a spot in the running backs committee.
The Giants will hav to make a corresponding roster move once the signing of Saylors is complete.
