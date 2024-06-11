Giants Show Interest in Top UFL Rusher
For a New York Giants group searching for further rushing help, X could well mark the spot.
Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC, the Giants are set to host running back Jacob Saylors on Tuesday. Saylors, 24, was the XFL's leading rusher in the league's new merged endeavor with the United States Football League, known as the United Football League. Repping the St. Louis Battlehawks, Saylors finished second in rushing overall behind only Birmingham Stallions quarterback and league MVP Adrian Martinez.
Saylors' professional journey began as an undrafted free agent in 2023 after he put up 3,861 yards and 33 scores on the ground at FCS East Tennessee State. He would spend the ensuing preseason in the Cincinnati Bengals camp, amassing 27 more yards on nine carries.
With Saquon Barkley gone, the Giants' rushing room underwent a bit of a makeover: Devin Singletary is the undisputed top option while Saylors could also compete with incumbent Eric Gray and fifth-round rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. to be the top spell option. Reserves Jashaun Corbin and Dante Miller are also stationed on the Giants' roster after the team released Gary Brightwell earlier this offseason.
The UFL is set to wrap up its first shared season on Sunday, as Birmingham will take on the San Antonio Brahmas for spring glory on Sunday evening (5 p.m. ET, Fox). Both the USFL and XFL have yielded numerous NFL signings over the past three years, the most notable of which has been Brandon Aubrey, the Dallas Cowboys' All-Pro kicker who served as the leg for the Stallions' two USFL titles in 2022-23.
The Giants, in fact, are no strangers to the Battlehawks' affairs, as they invited former defensive lineman Kevin Atkins to training camp last year. Atkins spent this past spring with the DC Defenders, St. Louis' fellow XFL transfer.
