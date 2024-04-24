New York Giants Draft Preview: LB Trevin Wallace
Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace offers some intriguing developmental depth.
In this story:
Trevin Wallace, LB
Height: 6’ 1 ⅛”
Weight: 237 lbs.
Class: Junior
School: Kentucky
Trevin Wallace was a four-star linebacker coming out of Jesup, Georgia that was the 141st-ranked player nationally, 17th-ranked linebacker, and 15th-ranked player in the state of Georgia. Wallace was originally committed to play at Boston College before his recruitment blew up with offers from high-ranking SEC programs, when he would eventually flip to Kentucky.
Strengths
- Elite athlete - 93rd-percentile 40-yard dash, 84th-percentile vertical jump, 92nd-percentile broad jump
- Very efficient as a blitzer either off the edge or on the interior - quick first step allows him to fire in before offensive lines can adjust
- Flies around the field like an absolute maniac
- Has shown flashes of identifying what an offense is doing and making a play on the ball
- Can handle man coverage assignments against non-outlier tight ends
- One of the more reliable tacklers in the Draft
- Recovery speed is second to none for a linebacker
Weaknesses
- Football instincts are still a work in progress but thrived as a “see ball, hit ball” player at Kentucky
- Counter, play-fakes, and misdirection will fool him
- Relies too heavily on his athleticism as opposed to making sure he’s in the right spot consistently
- Has a tendency to overpursue ball-carriers, leading to cutback lanes
- Doesn’t have enough power to consistently handle offensive linemen and his frame seems relatively maxed out
Summary
Trevin Wallace is still raw as far as being an actual linebacker goes but he’s about as good as you could hope for as a pure athlete and football player. He’s flashed enough traits where there are going to be (and should be) NFL teams that recognize he just needs refinement to become a game changer.
GRADE: 6.3
