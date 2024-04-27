Undrafted Free Agents New York Giants Fans Should Know
The NFL Draft may be over, but the New York Giants will now look to use undrafted free agency to fill out the remainder of their roster and find contributors.
(Note: Some players may have already agreed to sign with teams, as this is a fast-moving process.)
Oklahoma IOL Andrew Raym
The New York Giants hired Carmen Bricillo this offseason to be their new offensive line coach, and he’s been doing his homework on Oklahoma Sooners offensive linemen. I personally saw Bricillo spend an extended period talking to Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh at the Senior Bowl earlier this year, and he then went to the Oklahoma pro day in person before the draft.
Raym was at the Senior Bowl and has been a three-year starter on the Oklahoma offensive line, allowing six sacks in that time.
Michigan IOL Karsen Barnhart
Versatility goes a long way late in the draft and in undrafted free agency, and few offensive linemen are as versatile as Karsen Barnhart. In his five seasons at Michigan, Barnhart played every position on the offensive line except center.
I don’t think he has the length or talent to play as a tackle at the NFL level, but the Giants have shown their willingness to ignore length if they’re in a pinch. The Giants met with Barnhart.
South Carolina TE Trey Knox
The Giants spent a day three draft pick on Penn State tight end Theo Johnson, but when it comes time to roster management, teams don’t care if they spent a day three pick or the first overall pick on a position - they’re trying to find contributors if possible. In March, the Giants had staff members at the South Carolina Pro Day, and while there was certainly focus on quarterback Spencer Rattler, pass-catchers were also watched.
Trey Knox has a lot of room to improve, but the converted wide receiver is still learning how to play the position and could be given that time and opportunity on the Giants practice squad.
USC CB Christian Roland-Wallace
The New York Giants had general manager Joe Schoen in attendance at the USC Pro Day in March to watch quarterback Caleb Williams but likely watched the entire day of workouts. Christian Roland-Wallace was a starting outside cornerback for the Trojans and has shown tendencies to be a ballhawk.
His size is about average, but his attacking mentality, ability to play on the outside, and ability to play cover one and quarters heavily in a defensive scheme are enticing.
Florida IOL Kingsley Eguakun
The Giants didn’t have Bricillo in attendance at the Florida Gators pro day; he was at Notre Dame for Joe Alt on the same day. That doesn’t mean they haven’t researched Kingsley Eguakun, though.
The Giants had personnel at the Florida pro day, where Eguakun worked out for the first time after being unable to participate in the Combine due to injury. Eguakun posted a 9.09 RAS and played center and guard at the Senior Bowl.
Virginia Tech DL P,heldarius Payne
The Giants met with Pheldarius Payne when they brought him in for a 30 visit. Payne played all over the defensive for the Hokies and has the size and versatility to earn a roster spot during training camp.
