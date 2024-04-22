Giants Country

New York Giants Draft Preview: IOL Kingsley Eguakun

Could the New York Giants look to Florida Gators center/guard Kingsley Eguakun on Day 3 to improve their offensive line depth?

Brandon Olsen

Florida Gators offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun
Florida Gators offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA
In this story:

Kingsley Eguakun, IOL

Height: 6' 3 ½”
Weight: 304 lbs
Class: Fifth-Year Senior
School: Florida

Kingsley Eguakun was the 680th-ranked player nationally, 40th-ranked guard, and 84th-ranked player in the state of Florida for the 2019 recruiting class. Eguakun originally committed to the Miami Hurricanes but flipped to Florida when he received a late scholarship offer from them.

Strengths

  • Was a leader on the offensive line
  • Has a powerful initial punch in pass protection
  • Has the IQ to handle stunts and twists
  • Shows off short-area quickness as a puller and when blocking on wide zone
  • Knows when to peel off of his assignment in double teams
  • Hand placement is refined and consistent
  • Quick, active feet
  • One of the most experienced offensive linemen in the 2024 Draft

Weaknesses

  • An ankle injury kept him extremely limited in 2023 - NFL teams will need to use 2022 film and the Senior Bowl to evaluate him
  • Powerful rushers will likely give him issues - most of his struggles came against Georgia
  • Has struggled with penalties throughout his career; crowd noise at Kentucky in 2021 gave him problems
  • Will benefit from adding some weight in his lower half and has the frame to add a bit

Summary

Eguakun is an overall solid player that likely has a limited ceiling at the NFL level but should be able to operate as a swing backup at center or guard. His experience and character is likely going to get him drafted, his versatility should keep him in the NFL for at least a few years.

He’s a reliable center that you know what you’ll get from him but lacks the power to be considered NFL-starter quality.

Considering Eguakun will be a late Day 3 pick, getting any kind of return on the investment would make him a good pick.

GRADE: 5.88

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart
Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart / Nick Falato
Published
Brandon Olsen

BRANDON OLSEN

Brandon Olsen is the founder of Whole Nine Sports, specializing in NFL Draft coverage, and is the host of the Locked On Gators Podcast. 