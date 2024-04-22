New York Giants Draft Preview: IOL Kingsley Eguakun
Kingsley Eguakun, IOL
Height: 6' 3 ½”
Weight: 304 lbs
Class: Fifth-Year Senior
School: Florida
Kingsley Eguakun was the 680th-ranked player nationally, 40th-ranked guard, and 84th-ranked player in the state of Florida for the 2019 recruiting class. Eguakun originally committed to the Miami Hurricanes but flipped to Florida when he received a late scholarship offer from them.
Strengths
- Was a leader on the offensive line
- Has a powerful initial punch in pass protection
- Has the IQ to handle stunts and twists
- Shows off short-area quickness as a puller and when blocking on wide zone
- Knows when to peel off of his assignment in double teams
- Hand placement is refined and consistent
- Quick, active feet
- One of the most experienced offensive linemen in the 2024 Draft
Weaknesses
- An ankle injury kept him extremely limited in 2023 - NFL teams will need to use 2022 film and the Senior Bowl to evaluate him
- Powerful rushers will likely give him issues - most of his struggles came against Georgia
- Has struggled with penalties throughout his career; crowd noise at Kentucky in 2021 gave him problems
- Will benefit from adding some weight in his lower half and has the frame to add a bit
Summary
Eguakun is an overall solid player that likely has a limited ceiling at the NFL level but should be able to operate as a swing backup at center or guard. His experience and character is likely going to get him drafted, his versatility should keep him in the NFL for at least a few years.
He’s a reliable center that you know what you’ll get from him but lacks the power to be considered NFL-starter quality.
Considering Eguakun will be a late Day 3 pick, getting any kind of return on the investment would make him a good pick.
GRADE: 5.88
