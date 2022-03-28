Jaguars Assistants Brentson Buckner, Bernie Parmalee Attend Gators Pro Day

The Jaguars' defensive line coach got a close look at Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter during Monday's pro day.

Two key members of the Jacksonville Jaguars' coaching staff was present at the Florida Gators pro day on Monday.

According to Big Cat Country's Demetrius Harvey, Jaguars defensive line coach Brentson Buckner took a close work at the workout in person and helped put defensive line prospect Zachary Carter through workouts, while running backs coach Bernie Parmalee also attended.

The Jaguars have had assistant coaches at several pro days this offseason, including offensive line coach Phil Rauscher attending Boston College's pro day last week. Buckner, who was hired by head coach Doug Pederson this past February, is now in charge of a unit that has already added Foley Fatukasi in free agency and should be expected to add other pieces in the draft.

"When we ended up going to Arizona, Brentson came and he was our defensive line coach. From there, first time coaching, he's played in the league, I knew him as a player, first time coaching, he came in and did an outstanding job there," Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said last month.

"We've always stayed in touch and have become friends and would lean on each other for that. I understand what he does for a defensive line room. I understand how the techniques I want, he teaches them. It's a match that will gel together real nice."

The most obvious name for Buckner to look at during Florida's pro day is Carter, a versatile 6-foot-4, 281 pound defensive lineman who played up and down Florida's defensive line.

Carter ran a 4.99 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, while also recording a 28-inch vertical jump and a 110-inch broad jump. Carter, a former four-star recruit, started for two seasons for the Gators and finished 2021 with 31 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Meanwhile, the Gators have a pair of running backs for Parmalee to take a look at in Malik Davis and Dameon Pierce. Davis rushed 284 times for 1,470 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns in his Gators career while Pierce rushed 329 times for 1,806 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and 23 touchdowns, including 13 rushing scores in 2021.

The Jaguars hold 12 draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Round 1, No. 1 overall

Round 2, No. 33 overall

Round 3, No. 65 overall

Round 3, No. 70 overall (via Carolina)

Round 4, No. 106 overall

Round 5, No. 157 overall (via Minnesota)

Round 6, No, 180 overall

Round 6, No. 188 overall (via Seattle)

Round 6, No. 198 overall (via Philadelphia)

Round 6, No. 199 overall (via Pittsburgh)

Round 7, No. 223 overall