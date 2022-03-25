Jaguars OL Coach Phil Rauscher Attends Zion Johnson's Pro Day

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line coach Phil Rauscher is getting a close look at one of the draft's top guards this afternoon.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting a close look at one of the 2022 NFL Draft's best offensive linemen Friday.

According Reese's Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy, Jaguars offensive line coach Phil Rauscher is one of a handful of offensive line coach in attendance for Boston College's pro day, which features top-40 guard Zion Johnson.

"31 NFL teams represented today at Boston College pro-day, including OL coaches from Falcons, Texans, Jaguars, Bengals, and Pats on hand to workout Senior Bowlstandout and likely first-rounder Zion Johnson & Alec Lindstrom," Nagy announced via Twitter.

Johnson is arguably the best guard prospect in the draft and could be a first-round selection after a stellar performance at the Senior Bowl and at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month.

From what we wrote after Johnson finished with a stellar athletic profile at the combine:

"One of the most impressive prospects from this year's Reese's Senior Bowl continues to have a fantastic offseason. After consistently displaying top-tier movement ability on tape, Johnson translated all of this into his combine workouts by posting the best three-cone and shuttle time of any guard in the entire class, going along with the second-best vertical and broad jump. Johnson had an elite outing and likely would have finished even better than as the No. 3 RAS guard were it not for his height. Johnson is likely a top-40 pick and he makes a lot of sense as a left guard option at No. 33 if he slips there."

Johnson appeared in 22 games and started 19 games for Davidson in the first two years of his college career before transferring to Boston College. In 2019, he was named All-ACC Second Team after making seven starts at left guard. Johnson. He then started 11 games at left tackle in 2020 before 10 starts at left guard in 2021, going along with one more start at left tackle.

The Jaguars lost starting guards Andrew Norwell and A.J. Cann in free agency, but they did sign former Washington guard Brandon Scherff to a three-year, $49.5 million contract with $30 million in guarantees. That leaves a whole at left guard that could be filled by Ben Bartch, Will Richardson, Walker Little, or potentially a rookie like Johnson.