Jaguars Assistants Attend Alabama Pro Day

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to use pro days to help their coaching staff get a closer look at their potential newest players.

This time, Jaguars coaches were seen at Alabama's pro day, with defensive line coach Brentson Buckner leading the charge. Buckner was also at Florida's pro day earlier this week, putting defensive lineman Zachary Carter through drills.

Though it looks like the Jaguars sent mostly defensive coaches to the pro day, it is still worth noting the best prospect on the field was Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, a projected top-5 pick who was once considered a likely option for the Jaguars at No. 1 overall.

While the Jaguars did franchise tag Cam Robinson and signed right guard Brandon Scherff to a three-year, $49.5 million contract with $30 million in guarantees, head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week at the NFL's annual league meetings that it doesn't mean they have ruled out drafting an offensive lineman at No. 1 overall.

"You know, the decisions to bring guys like Cam back are to protect your quarterback, you know. It has nothing to do with the draft and we want those guys to be you know, we want that offensive line to be solidified," Pederson said.

Neal told media at Alabama's pro day that he has a meeting with the Jaguars scheduled ahead of the draft. The Jaguars also have meetings set up with Carter, Aidan Hutchinson and Ikem Ekwonu.

"We want guys up there that have been around. Cam was is a big part of that and is going to be a big part of that. So we were excited to obviously retain him. But as it pertains to the draft, you know, that's kind of its own separate deal right now."

Aside from Neal, the top prospects working out at the pro day include linebacker Christian Harris, linebacker Christopher Allen, defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis, cornerback Josh Jobe, and interior defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis.

The Jaguars hold 12 draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Round 1, No. 1 overall

Round 2, No. 33 overall

Round 3, No. 65 overall

Round 3, No. 70 overall (via Carolina)

Round 4, No. 106 overall

Round 5, No. 157 overall (via Minnesota)

Round 6, No, 180 overall

Round 6, No. 188 overall (via Seattle)

Round 6, No. 198 overall (via Philadelphia)

Round 6, No. 199 overall (via Pittsburgh)

Round 7, No. 223 overall