Why the Jaguars Drafted Kentucky Center Luke Fortner at No. 65

Why did the Jaguars use their first pick of the draft's second night on the Kentucky center? They explained on Friday night.

Versatility was the theme of the first night of the draft in Jacksonville. And on Day 2, the Jaguars kicked things off with the same theme, taking a player they see as a flexible potential starter in Kentucky center Luke Fortner.

"There’s a lot to like about Luke. When you meet this kid, he’s wired the right way. We do like him at center, but he has the position flex to move to guard as well, so the position versatility is good for us," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday night.

The Jaguars spent their first two picks on the defensive side of the ball, but the team turned their attention to the offense with their first pick of Day 2, Fortner at No. 65 overall to start the third round.

Fortner, an All-SEC selection and team captain in 2021, brings agility and smarts to the Jaguars' offensive line and offers guard and center versatility.

Fortner, a former three-star recruit, appeared in eight games in 2017 after being redshirted in 2016. He appeared in 11 games as a backup again in 2018 before starting 13 games at right guard in 2019. He then started seven games at right guard and three at left guard in 2020 before moving to center and starting 13 games in 2021.

Listening to the Jaguars talk about Fortner, who they said was drafted as a center, it was clear to see Pederson and his coaching staff saw enticing talent.

"He gives us depth at the position. Great competition there. He’s a guy that when you watch him on film, he can do everything that we do in our offense in the run game," Pederson said. "Whether he’s reaching the three-technique or climbing to the second level, he’s got the ability to do that. He can redirect. Just a really good fit for our offensive line and that room."

Much like the picks the Jaguars made in the first round with edge rusher Travon Walker at No. 1 and linebacker Devin Lloyd at No. 27, Fortner was a pick made with flexibility in mind.

The Jaguars lost two guards in free agency in Andrew Norwell and A.J. Cann and saw starting center Brandon Linder retire. They did sign Brandon Scherff to start at right guard and re-signed long-time interior lineman Tyler Shatley, but the need for more depth and overall flexibility was dire along the offensive line. Now? Not so much.

"It kind of goes back to Travon [Walker] and Devin [Lloyd] and the guys we take. Obviously, we took him as a center and he’ll play that position. We’ll move him around too and allow him to play some guard and let him get comfortable with the offensive line," Pederson said. "Being able to get them in here in a couple of weeks with our rookie minicamp, we can start that process with these guys and really see where they can best suit us, but right now we have him in there competing at the center spot."

While many had the Jaguars pegged as a team who could potentially move up for a wide receiver, general manager Trent Baalke said the Jaguars gave that no consideration. Instead, Baalke said they wanted to keep their picks and take the best players available due to their conviction on the players still available -- Fortner included.

"We always look at value. You’re not going to take a player that you had rated three rounds later because you feel like you have a need there. Iron sharpens iron, so there is nothing wrong with getting really good in one room," Baalke said.

"It’s a lot better than getting average in other rooms and that’s how we look at building the 53. We have a lot of discussions with the staff on this very thing. It’s easy to look and say you need somebody, but that person could get hurt and you’re back to square one. My experience is to build rooms as strong as you can and get as much competition as you can possibly get because it makes that room that much better. If we can address needs along the way and you always have needs, you never go into any part of the process and say we don’t have any needs. There are always needs to address, but we’re going to take the best player available and when a needs crosses over that then we will connect the dots. Otherwise, we’re going to take the best player.