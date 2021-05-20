4 Takeaways on Tim Tebow Signing With the Jaguars

Tim Tebow is officially a Jacksonville Jaguar.

After weeks of rumors, and years of wishing by Florida Gators fans within Jacksonville's city limits, Tebow signed his contract with the Jaguars as a tight end on Thursday, the latest in a long line of moves made by Urban Meyer to establish his new vision and culture.

“I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team,” Tebow said Thursday. “I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey.”

So, what does Tebow joining the Jaguars' roster as a tight end mean for the team, Meyer, and Tebow moving forward? We break it down below.

It shouldn't be assumed Tebow won't make the 53-man roster

A big part of the reaction to Tim Tebow signing with the Jaguars has been a collective shrug. While the controversial signing has caught its fair share of flak, there has also been plenty of people objecting that the move isn't a big deal because, to them, Tebow is seen as a long-shot to make the 53-man roster. But should this be the case? Should it be assumed that Tebow won't make the team despite the countless obstacles facing him?

Personally, I don't think so. There are more reasons to believe that Tebow has a chance to make the roster than there are that say otherwise. For one, Urban Meyer wouldn't have signed Tebow to begin with if he didn't envision him as a potential member of the roster. There could be a very real possibility where Tebow gets through camp in one piece and makes the roster almost by default as the 52nd or 53rd man due to his relationship with Meyer and the Jaguars' general lack of tight end depth. If Tebow didn't have a chance to make the roster, then Meyer likely doesn't take the public beating for signing him that he has thus far. It may be past time to consider him a legitimate potential roster spot.

Tebow's development will be tight end coach Tyler Bowen's first major test, but it isn't a situation he can lose in

Tebow's success or failure will say a lot about Urban Meyer's decision-making and leadership, but it could say even more about tight ends coach Tyler Bowen. Bowen is a first-year NFL coach who is going to be tasked with teaching the former quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner to change to a position he has never played -- a change that seems near-impossible to many since it is coming at the highest level, of football. With that said, this isn't really a situation Bowen can lose in.

If Tebow develops, then Bowen is instantly set on a fast track to a promotion in the future. Developing a soon-to-be 34-year-old with zero tight end experience, let alone any playing experience in nine years, would be essentially working a miracle at the tight end position. Bowen would be seen as a revelation to coaching and as a coach who could be trusted with the development of nearly any tight end prospect.

And in the event Tebow doesn't develop? Well, Bowen doesn't lose there either. The odds are stacked against Tebow and there certainly seem to be more detractors than believers. And if Tebow fails at his transition to tight end, the blame will be placed at Urban Meyer's feet, not Bowen's. Bowen is one of the few people in this scenario who can't lose, even if it will prove to be a great test.

Urban Meyer is ultimately putting some credibility on the line

Urban Meyer certainly hasn't operated like a coach who thinks he has something to prove to his locker room or the rest of the NFL. While some esteemed coaches like Bill Belichick have the background to bring in Tebow and justify it, Meyer has yet to build up that kind of credibility at the NFL level. He is one of the best coaches in college football history, but every move he makes helps shape how he is viewed at the NFL level, especially this one.

If Tebow looks like he doesn't belong on a field during camp, Meyer will catch flak. If Tebow gets cut, Meyer will catch some fair criticism. And if Tebow makes the roster without truly earning it in camp, then Meyer could potentially cause rifts. At the end of the day, Meyer is making a roll of the dice on Tebow. He is asking for his team to trust him, even if he is still building that trust each day he is on the job. How this move plays out could tell us a lot about Meyer's future moves.

Does Tebow have a path to contributing?

In the hypothetical scenario where Tebow makes the roster, is there actually a path to him contributing as anything other than a bottom of the roster player? While it needs to be seen exactly how he translates to tight end, one would have to assume the Jaguars see him as an "F" tight end, i.e. the pass-catching member of the position. And if this is the case, Tebow could genuinely see snaps at some point in the season.

The Jaguars currently only have one such tight end in James O'Shaughnessy, so it appears there is room for a backup in the event the Jaguars carry four tight ends (which is likely). Free agent signing Chris Manhertz is strictly a blocking tight end, while fifth-round rookie Luke Farrell is more or less set to be Manhertz's backup as the blocking 'Y' tight end. If Tebow makes the team, he shouldn't be expected to play a large role, but there is a legitimate path to snaps for him.