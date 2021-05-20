Jaguars Officially Sign Former QB Tim Tebow to a One-Year Contract as a TE

Tim Tebow has signed his contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, eight years after the former Denver Broncos and New York Jets quarterback was first rumored to land with the team.

Heisman Trophy winner. First-round pick. Playoff game-winning quarterback. Minor league baseball player. And now, to add to a long list of titles, Tim Tebow is officially an NFL tight end.

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially signed Tebow on Thursday, giving the former quarterback a one-year contract. The Jaguars' roster now sits at 90 players.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team. I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace," Tebow said in a statement released by the Jaguars.

"I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone's support as I embark on this new journey."

The controversial signing of Tebow is a result of the former Florida Gators' star's relationship with Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer. Meyer guided Tebow to a record-setting career at Florida and the two have remained tight-knit since.

Tebow was a first-round selection (No. 25 overall) for the Broncos in 2010. Before then, he was a star collegiate quarterback who set records, won championships, and notched countless awards during his years under former Gators head coach Urban Meyer.

Tebow last appeared in a regular-season NFL game on Dec. 30, 2012, a game in which he played one offensive snap for the New York Jets. He played two years for the Broncos, appearing in 23 games and starting 14. He appeared in 12 games with the Jets and started two. He also had short stints with the Eagles and Patriots but never made the regular-season roster with either.

Tebow spent five years in the Mets' minor league program before announcing his retirement on February 17, a month after Meyer had taken the Jaguars' head coaching position.

The only tight ends on Jacksonville's roster currently are Chris Manhertz (12 career catches), James O'Shaughnessy (88 career catches), Tyler Davis (zero career catches), and Ben Ellefson (one career catch), along with fifth-round rookie selection Luke Farrell. The Jaguars also traded former third-round tight end Josh Oliver to the Baltimore Ravens in March for a conditional 2022 seventh-round draft pick.

"I’ve leaned on my staff for that, and I imagine a decision is going to be soon. We wanted to have them, because I have a new tight end coach as well, watch a guy like Luke [Farrell] and just get a feel for it because they’re the ones who put him through a tryout a couple times and see if he can help us win," Meyer said on Saturday following the Jaguars' rookie minicamp.

Now, the next question will be what chance Tebow has at actually making the Jaguars' 53-man roster. Getting a spot on the 90-man roster is one thing, but actually making the team following training camp is another different animal altogether.